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Private sector opens immersion slots for senior high school

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2026 | 12:00am
Private sector opens immersion slots for senior high school
“Every senior high school graduate should have the opportunity to become work-ready,” Angara posted on Facebook yesterday, adding that one of the main features of the new SHS curriculum is the job immersion.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — More than 61,000 work immersion slots were pledged by the private sector to boost the employability of senior high school (SHS) graduates, according to Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

“Every senior high school graduate should have the opportunity to become work-ready,” Angara posted on Facebook yesterday, adding that one of the main features of the new SHS curriculum is the job immersion.

“In addition to simplifying it, we have fewer subjects, more focus and more choices for our students. This job immersion will really prepare them so that they are more job ready and our Grade 12 graduates have a greater chance of getting a job,” he added.

Angara said they learned from experience that the chances of employment for SHS graduates are increased with longer immersion periods.

“Apart from that, our learners’ certification for the last two years is also free. We’re working very closely with TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) and CHED (Commission on Higher Education) to make it seamless, smooth,” Angara added.

At the same time, he discussed strengthening the integration of Early Childhood Care and Development in basic education at the 86th executive committee meeting of the Department of Education.

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