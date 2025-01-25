Easterlies, amihan to bring rains to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies and northeast monsoon will bring rains to several areas in the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast on Saturday, January 25, PAGASA said the Davao Region, Caraga, and Soccsksargen will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in these areas due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Calabarzon.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

PAGASA said that moderate winds and seas are expected over Northern and Central Luzon, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail in the rest of the country. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina