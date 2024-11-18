^

Weather

‘Pepito’ weakens; set to exit PAR on Monday afternoon

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 11:59am
â€˜Pepitoâ€™ weakens; set to exit PAR on Monday afternoon
Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm at 11 a.m., Nov. 18, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone "Pepito" (International name: Man-Yi) weakened from a typhoon to a severe tropical storm on Monday, November 18, after cutting across Luzon throughout the weekend, the state weather bureau reported. 

As of 10 a.m., the cyclone was located 270 kilometers west of Batac, Ilocos Norte, moving west northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour. It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of 135 kph.

Pepito will exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) later, Monday afternoon.

“Pepito will continue moving west northwestward today over the West Philippine Sea until it exits the PAR region this noon or afternoon,” PAGASA said. 

Only Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted in the country. PAGASA raised signal no. 1 over the following areas: 

  • Luzon: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western portion of Pangasinan (Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Mabini, Binmaley, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Lingayen, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Infanta, Bugallon, Mangaldan), and the western portion of Abra (Danglas, Bangued, Langiden, La Paz, Pidigan, San Quintin, San Isidro, Pilar, Peñarrubia, Villaviciosa, Lagayan)

A gale warning is still in effect in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. Waves ranging from 3 meters to 4.5 meters can hit the following areas: 

  • Batanes: Up to 4.5 meters 
  • Ilocos Norte, the western seaboard of Babuyan Islands: 4 meters 
  • Remaining seaboard of Babuyan Islands: 3.5 meters 
  • Eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; the remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region: 3 meters 

For Batanes, PAGASA said that sea travel is risky for all types of vessels. 

“All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said for Batanes. 

Pepito is the last of the six consecutive cyclones that hit the Philippines in the last few weeks. The first two cyclones Kristine and Leon had left at least 160 people dead, while the national government is still assessing the full impact of the storms that followed. 

PAGASA

PEPITO

WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Pepito' keeps super typhoon strength, threatening Northern and Central Luzon
play

'Pepito' keeps super typhoon strength, threatening Northern and Central Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Ahead of its landfall on Sunday, November 17, tropical cyclone "Pepito" (international name: Man-Yi) maintained its super...
Weather
fbtw
'Pepito' now a super typhoon, set to slam Bicol&nbsp;

'Pepito' now a super typhoon, set to slam Bicol 

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Tropical cyclone "Pepito" (international name: Man-Yi) has intensified into a super typhoon as it barrels toward Bicol...
Weather
fbtw
'Ofel' now a typhoon

'Ofel' now a typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Tropical cyclone Ofel (international name: Usagi) further intensified into a typhoon as six areas in northern Luzon are placed...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon 'Pepito' pounds the Philippines

Super Typhoon 'Pepito' pounds the Philippines

By Cecil Morella | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Man-yi battered the Philippines on Saturday, with the national weather forecaster warning of a "potentially...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Pepito poised for landfall, warnings intensify

Super Typhoon Pepito poised for landfall, warnings intensify

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi) is bearing down on Luzon, with northern Quezon and parts of...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Pepito' spurs storm surge threat in Luzon

'Pepito' spurs storm surge threat in Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Coastal communities in Luzon face a high risk of storm surge within the next 48 hours as Super Typhoon Pepito intensifie...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 5 up as 'Pepito' brings 'life-threatening' conditions to Southern Luzon

Signal No. 5 up as 'Pepito' brings 'life-threatening' conditions to Southern Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
PAGASA raised its highest storm alert over two areas early Sunday, November 17, as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name:...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Pepito makes landfall in Catanduanes

Super Typhoon Pepito makes landfall in Catanduanes

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Pepito has made a landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes on Saturday evening, November 16.
Weather
fbtw
'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) is set to make landfall over the eastern coast of Catanduanes on Saturday...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with