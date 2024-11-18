â€˜Pepitoâ€™ weakens; set to exit PAR on Monday afternoon

‘Pepito’ weakens; set to exit PAR on Monday afternoon

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone "Pepito" (International name: Man-Yi) weakened from a typhoon to a severe tropical storm on Monday, November 18, after cutting across Luzon throughout the weekend, the state weather bureau reported.

As of 10 a.m., the cyclone was located 270 kilometers west of Batac, Ilocos Norte, moving west northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour. It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of 135 kph.

Pepito will exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) later, Monday afternoon.

“Pepito will continue moving west northwestward today over the West Philippine Sea until it exits the PAR region this noon or afternoon,” PAGASA said.

Only Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted in the country. PAGASA raised signal no. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western portion of Pangasinan (Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Mabini, Binmaley, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Lingayen, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Infanta, Bugallon, Mangaldan), and the western portion of Abra (Danglas, Bangued, Langiden, La Paz, Pidigan, San Quintin, San Isidro, Pilar, Peñarrubia, Villaviciosa, Lagayan)

A gale warning is still in effect in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. Waves ranging from 3 meters to 4.5 meters can hit the following areas:

Batanes: Up to 4.5 meters

Ilocos Norte, the western seaboard of Babuyan Islands: 4 meters

Remaining seaboard of Babuyan Islands: 3.5 meters

Eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; the remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region: 3 meters

For Batanes, PAGASA said that sea travel is risky for all types of vessels.

“All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said for Batanes.

Pepito is the last of the six consecutive cyclones that hit the Philippines in the last few weeks. The first two cyclones Kristine and Leon had left at least 160 people dead, while the national government is still assessing the full impact of the storms that followed.