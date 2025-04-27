10 areas to expect scorching temperatures â€” PAGASA

^

10 areas to expect scorching temperatures — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 9:46am
10 areas to expect scorching temperatures — PAGASA
Pedestrians use different things like umbrellas and small electric fans to cope with the intense heat while crossing the street in Cubao, Quezon City on April 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Ten areas in the Philippines are likely to experience scorching temperatures on Sunday, April 27, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 43°C.

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.

The following areas will be under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • Aparri, Cagayan: 42°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C
  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 42°C
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 43°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 43°C

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, PAGASA advised residents in hot areas to drink plenty of water and reduce their exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest part of the afternoon. They also recommended avoiding strenuous activities outdoors.

Cloudy skies, scattered rains

Some areas may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to two weather systems, according to PAGASA. 

The state weather bureau said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect parts of Mindanao, while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

Mindanao and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. 

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies. 

