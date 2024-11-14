'Ofel' to make landfall in Cagayan; 'Pepito' to enter PAR

Satellite image of Super Typhoon Ofel at 11 a.m., Nov. 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) is set to make landfall over the eastern coast of Cagayan on Thursday afternoon, November 14, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 in several Cagayan areas. The state weather bureau has raised the following wind signals:

Signal no. 5 (Typhoon-force winds)

Luzon: The northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Signal no. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

Luzon: Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal no. 3 (Storm-force winds)

Luzon: Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and southeastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg

Signal no. 2 (Gale-force winds)

Luzon: The western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro), the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag)

Signal no. 1 (Strong winds)

Luzon: The rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis)

PAGASA warned citizens in the mentioned areas to follow local evacuation orders and make the necessary preparations.

Ofel may also whip up a storm surge ranging from 1.0 to 3.0 meters in Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and northern Aurora.

A gale warning is also in effect in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, as well as the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Man-Yi may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by this evening. Once it enters, it will be named Pepito.

Pepito is set to intensify into a severe tropical storm today, reaching typhoon status by tomorrow morning.

“The possibility of rapid intensification is not ruled out. Since this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category while over the Philippine Sea, the possibility for Man-Yi to reach super typhoon category prior to landfall is also not ruled out,” PAGASA said.

Pepito may make landfall on the eastern coast of Southern Luzon on November 16 or 17, but its track could still shift.