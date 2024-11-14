^

Headlines

'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 10:10am
'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan
Tropical cyclone Ofel intensifies into a super typhoon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ofel (Usagi) strengthened into a super typhoon early Thursday, November 14, as it barrels toward northern Luzon.

This has prompted PAGASA to raise Signal No. 5 for the northeastern parts of Cagayan.

The state weather bureau said in an advisory issued 8 a.m. that Ofel is expected to make landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela this afternoon.

As of 7 a.m., Ofel was approximately 165 kilometers east-northeast of Echague, Isabela, or 165 kilometers east-southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, the storm's massive wind field extends up to 320 km from its center, affecting large swaths of Luzon.

Ofel packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 230 kilometers.

As a result, PAGASA has raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 5 is in effect for the northeastern portion of Cagayan, including Santa Ana and Gonzaga. Residents can expect violent winds exceeding 185 kilometers per hour within 12 hours, posing an extreme threat to life and property. Authorities warn of widespread destruction to infrastructure, heavy tree damage, and severely disrupted services in these areas.

Signal No. 4 has been hoisted over the southeastern part of the Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern Cagayan (including Santa Teresita and Aparri) and northeastern Isabela. These regions face typhoon-force winds up to 184 kilometers per hour, with significant risks to life and property.

Signal No. 3 is in place for portions of the Babuyan Islands, the rest of Cagayan, parts of Isabela, and northern sections of Apayao and Ilocos Norte. These areas should prepare for storm-force winds, which may cause moderate to significant damage.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the provinces of Batanes, the western and southern parts of Isabela, the nrtheastern part of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern part of Abra, the eastern parts of Mountain Province and Ifugao. This signal is also in effect for the rest of Ilocos Norte and the northern part of Aurora. These areas will see gale-force winds with a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Signal No. 1 is in place over other parts of northern Luzon, such as the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Abra. This is also in place for the northern parts of Benguet and La Union, as well as the northern and central parts of Aurora. These areas will experience strong winds that pose a minor threat to life and property.

Severe coastal hazards are expected, with PAGASA warning of storm surges reaching up to 3 meters in low-lying coastal areas of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, and northern Aurora. Sea travel is deemed extremely hazardous across northern Luzon, with waves potentially reaching 12 meters near Cagayan's coastlines. Small sea vessels are strongly advised against venturing out until weather conditions improve, PAGASA said.

OFEL

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The 11th hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives showed a different side of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday challenged the International Criminal Court to start investigating allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol &ndash; Palace

Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government may be obliged to turn over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Police Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe
play

No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate plenary OKs P1.3 billion OVP fund cut

Senate plenary OKs P1.3 billion OVP fund cut

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte thanked the Senate for approving the proposed P733.2-million budget for her office, even though...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DMW: Government to assist Pinoys facing deportation in US

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government is preparing to assist the estimated 370,000 Filipinos facing possible deportation from the United States.
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo begins search for outstanding OFW entrepreneurs

Go Negosyo begins search for outstanding OFW entrepreneurs

12 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers who founded businesses in the Philippines are encouraged to share their success stories through...
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief to visit Philippines

US defense chief to visit Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III is scheduled to visit the Philippines again next week in what may be his...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to PhilHealth chief: Answer inquiries respectfully

Senators to PhilHealth chief: Answer inquiries respectfully

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senators yesterday called out the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president for his manner of answering the interpellation...
Headlines
fbtw
35 school days lost in disaster-hit areas

35 school days lost in disaster-hit areas

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
As many as 35 school days have been lost in some areas in the country due to the impact of storms and other natural disasters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with