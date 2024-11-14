'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ofel (Usagi) strengthened into a super typhoon early Thursday, November 14, as it barrels toward northern Luzon.

This has prompted PAGASA to raise Signal No. 5 for the northeastern parts of Cagayan.

The state weather bureau said in an advisory issued 8 a.m. that Ofel is expected to make landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela this afternoon.

As of 7 a.m., Ofel was approximately 165 kilometers east-northeast of Echague, Isabela, or 165 kilometers east-southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, the storm's massive wind field extends up to 320 km from its center, affecting large swaths of Luzon.

Ofel packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 230 kilometers.

As a result, PAGASA has raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 5 is in effect for the northeastern portion of Cagayan, including Santa Ana and Gonzaga. Residents can expect violent winds exceeding 185 kilometers per hour within 12 hours, posing an extreme threat to life and property. Authorities warn of widespread destruction to infrastructure, heavy tree damage, and severely disrupted services in these areas.

Signal No. 4 has been hoisted over the southeastern part of the Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern Cagayan (including Santa Teresita and Aparri) and northeastern Isabela. These regions face typhoon-force winds up to 184 kilometers per hour, with significant risks to life and property.

Signal No. 3 is in place for portions of the Babuyan Islands, the rest of Cagayan, parts of Isabela, and northern sections of Apayao and Ilocos Norte. These areas should prepare for storm-force winds, which may cause moderate to significant damage.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the provinces of Batanes, the western and southern parts of Isabela, the nrtheastern part of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern part of Abra, the eastern parts of Mountain Province and Ifugao. This signal is also in effect for the rest of Ilocos Norte and the northern part of Aurora. These areas will see gale-force winds with a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Signal No. 1 is in place over other parts of northern Luzon, such as the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Abra. This is also in place for the northern parts of Benguet and La Union, as well as the northern and central parts of Aurora. These areas will experience strong winds that pose a minor threat to life and property.

Severe coastal hazards are expected, with PAGASA warning of storm surges reaching up to 3 meters in low-lying coastal areas of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, and northern Aurora. Sea travel is deemed extremely hazardous across northern Luzon, with waves potentially reaching 12 meters near Cagayan's coastlines. Small sea vessels are strongly advised against venturing out until weather conditions improve, PAGASA said.