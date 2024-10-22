^

Weather

Seven regions under highest emergency protocol due to 'Kristine'

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 11:39am
Seven regions under highest emergency protocol due to 'Kristine'
Satellite rendering of Typhoon Kristine (international name: Trami) as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Seven regions have been placed under the highest state of readiness as the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) raised on Monday night, October 21, its “Charlie” emergency protocol due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

As the state weather bureau PAGASA forecasts Kristine to make landfall on Wednesday, October 23, the OCD has placed the following regions under the "Charlie" protocol, citing heightened risk of hazards and disasters associated with the storm:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)
  • Region II
  • Region III
  • Region V 
  • Region VIII
  • CALABARZON
  • MIMAROPA

Meanwhile, the following regions are under the moderate risk response protocol, "Bravo":

  • Region I 
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

Currently classified as low risk and placed under the "Alpha" protocol are the following seven regions:

  • National Capital Region (NCR)
  • Region VI
  • Region VII
  • Region XII
  • Region IX
  • Region X
  • CARAGA

Projected impact

According to OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, the highest response protocol was activated after the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) projected that Tropical Storm Kristine could impact around 30 million people.

More than 20,000 barangays are also at risk of potential floods and landslides, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB). 

The agency said the regions vulnerable to these rain-induced hazards include the Central Visayas, CAR, Eastern Visayas, Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula. 

“According to the latest forecast from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the number of potential victims has surged to 30 million. This is a considerable population at risk, and we need all hands on deck to mitigate the impacts of this disaster,” Nepomuceno said in a statement.

Highly urbanized cities in Metro Manila are also significantly threatened by flood hazards, and the OCD anticipates that around 1,403 barangays will be affected. 

These areas include Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Pasay, Pateros, Las Piñas, Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Taguig, Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Pasig, San Juan and Manila.

PAGASA has warned of the potential issuance of Wind Signal No. 4 due to Tropical Storm Kristine, with peak winds reaching 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The state weather bureau has raised Wind Signal No. 1 in most areas nationwide, with Signal No. 2 hoisted only for Catanduanes in Luzon as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22.

Kristine is expected to intensify into a typhoon by Friday, October 25. 

vuukle comment

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS

KRISTINEPH

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE

PAGASA

TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Kristine' now a tropical storm

'Kristine' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Cyclone Kristine (international name: Trami) reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
'Kristine' now a tropical storm

'Kristine' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Cyclone Kristine (international name: Trami) reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
Cyclone 'Kristine': Signal No. 1 issued for 15 areas nationwide
play

Cyclone 'Kristine': Signal No. 1 issued for 15 areas nationwide

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised on Monday, October 21, Wind Signal No. 1 across the country in light of tropical cyclone...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

By PhilstarLIVE | October 2, 2024 - 8:29am
Follow this page for updates on "Julian", the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 2, 2024 - 8:20am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues its path toward Taiwan,...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

October 1, 2024 - 4:48pm
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' now a super typhoon

'Julian' now a super typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 1, 2024 - 7:45am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has intensified into a super typhoon early Tuesday morning, bringing...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with