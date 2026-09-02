'Pilandok' moves northwest over Philippine Sea as habagat continues to dump rains

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Pilandok taken as of 10:40 a.m. of Sept. 2, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Pilandok (international name: Krovanh) is moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea while the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to bring heavy rainfall over parts of Luzon and the Visayas, PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday, September 2, the state weather bureau said Pilandok was located 1,350 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Pilandok was carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of up to 80 kph and a central pressure of 998 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 10 kph.

Pilandok is not directly affecting the country's land areas, while the southwest monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall and strong to gale-force winds over parts of the country.

Strong winds

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts over most of Luzon and Visayas, as well as Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental until Friday, September 4.

PAGASA said strong to gale-force gusts are particularly possible in coastal and upland areas exposed to the winds.

Heavy rainfall

The state weather bureau said the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring heavy rainfall over parts of Luzon and the Visayas through Saturday, September 5.

Wednesday, September 2 to Thursday noon, September 3

50-100 mm: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet and Zambales

Thursday noon to Friday noon, September 4

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro

Friday noon to Saturday noon, September 5

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro and Antique

PAGASA said forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. The impacts in some areas may also be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall.

Sea conditions

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Very rough seas with waves reaching up to 5 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte and northern Ilocos Sur, as well as the northern and western seaboards of the Babuyan Islands.

Waves of up to 4.5 meters are also forecast over the seaboard of La Union, the western seaboard of Pangasinan, and the remaining seaboards of the Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Sur.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky for all types and tonnage of vessels under these conditions.

Small seacraft operators, including those using motorbancas, are also advised not to venture out to sea in affected waters, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

Track, intensity

PAGASA said Pilandok is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves northwestward throughout the forecast period.

The tropical cyclone is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight, September 2, or early Thursday morning, September 3.

Pilandok has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, with gustiness of up to 80 kph. Strong to gale-force winds extend outward up to 580 kilometers from its center.

PAGASA emphasized that heavy rainfall and severe winds may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and forecast confidence cone.

The state weather bureau also said Pilandok's track may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone.