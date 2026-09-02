^

Weather

'Pilandok' moves northwest over Philippine Sea as habagat continues to dump rains

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 2, 2026 | 11:39am
'Pilandok' moves northwest over Philippine Sea as habagat continues to dump rains
Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Pilandok taken as of 10:40 a.m. of Sept. 2, 2026.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Pilandok (international name: Krovanh) is moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea while the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to bring heavy rainfall over parts of Luzon and the Visayas, PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday, September 2, the state weather bureau said Pilandok was located 1,350 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Pilandok was carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of up to 80 kph and a central pressure of 998 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 10 kph.

Pilandok is not directly affecting the country's land areas, while the southwest monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall and strong to gale-force winds over parts of the country.

Strong winds

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts over most of Luzon and Visayas, as well as Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental until Friday, September 4.

PAGASA said strong to gale-force gusts are particularly possible in coastal and upland areas exposed to the winds.

Heavy rainfall

The state weather bureau said the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring heavy rainfall over parts of Luzon and the Visayas through Saturday, September 5.

Wednesday, September 2 to Thursday noon, September 3

  • 50-100 mm: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet and Zambales

Thursday noon to Friday noon, September 4

  • 50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro

Friday noon to Saturday noon, September 5

  • 100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro
  • 50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro and Antique

PAGASA said forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. The impacts in some areas may also be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall.

Sea conditions

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Very rough seas with waves reaching up to 5 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte and northern Ilocos Sur, as well as the northern and western seaboards of the Babuyan Islands.

Waves of up to 4.5 meters are also forecast over the seaboard of La Union, the western seaboard of Pangasinan, and the remaining seaboards of the Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Sur.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky for all types and tonnage of vessels under these conditions.

Small seacraft operators, including those using motorbancas, are also advised not to venture out to sea in affected waters, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

Track, intensity

PAGASA said Pilandok is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves northwestward throughout the forecast period.

The tropical cyclone is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight, September 2, or early Thursday morning, September 3.

Pilandok has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, with gustiness of up to 80 kph. Strong to gale-force winds extend outward up to 580 kilometers from its center.

PAGASA emphasized that heavy rainfall and severe winds may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and forecast confidence cone.

The state weather bureau also said Pilandok's track may still shift within the limit of the forecast confidence cone.

PAGASA

TROPICAL STORM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Pilandok' now a tropical storm

'Pilandok' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Cyclone Pilandok (international name: Krovanh) intensified into a tropical storm on Tuesday, September 1, although...
Weather
fbtw
'Pilandok' now a tropical storm

'Pilandok' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Cyclone Pilandok (international name: Krovanh) intensified into a tropical storm on Tuesday, September 1, although...
Weather
fbtw
'Pilandok' keeps strength as habagat brings heavy rain over Luzon, Visayas

'Pilandok' keeps strength as habagat brings heavy rain over Luzon, Visayas

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Pilandok maintained its strength Tuesday as the southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring heavy...
Weather
fbtw
'Pilandok' keeps strength as habagat brings heavy rain over Luzon, Visayas

'Pilandok' keeps strength as habagat brings heavy rain over Luzon, Visayas

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Pilandok maintained its strength Tuesday as the southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring heavy...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Mesa Dam overflows as habagat threatens more rain

La Mesa Dam overflows as habagat threatens more rain

3 days ago
Excess water is flowing toward Tullahan River as more habagat rain threatens NCR.
Weather
fbtw
Red rainfall warning up over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga; NCR under orange alert

Red rainfall warning up over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga; NCR under orange alert

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga were placed under a red rainfall warning on Saturday morning, August 29, as heavy rains continued...
Weather
fbtw
Red rainfall warning up over Zambales, Bataan; NCR under yellow alert

Red rainfall warning up over Zambales, Bataan; NCR under yellow alert

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Zambales and parts of Bataan were placed under a red rainfall warning on Friday morning, August 28, as the southwest monsoon...
Weather
fbtw
Heavy rains to prevail over parts of Luzon as habagat persists

Heavy rains to prevail over parts of Luzon as habagat persists

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Several areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, are expected to experience heavy rains on Friday, August 28, as the southwest...
Weather
fbtw
Powerful cyclone nears PAR, but habagat remains rainmaker

Powerful cyclone nears PAR, but habagat remains rainmaker

9 days ago
Saudel may become a super typhoon before entering PAR Monday as Obet.
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with