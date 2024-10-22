'Kristine' now a tropical storm

Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Kristine taken as of 6 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Kristine reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, Kristine was spotted 390 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Kristine’s peak winds increased to 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts to 80 kph as it moved west northwest at 15 kph.

Wind signals

The following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 1

Luzon

eastern and central portions of mainland Cagayan (Piat, Santo Nino, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Lal-Lo, Enrile, Gonzaga, Alcala, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Solana, Rizal, Santa Ana, Tuguegarao City, Gattaran, Peñablanca, Iguig, Lasam, Aparri, Allacapan)

Isabela

Quirino

southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda), Aurora

eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)

eastern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Magdalena, Pila, Santa Cruz, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac, Nagcarlan, Liliw)

northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, General Nakar, Pitogo, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Lucena City, Lucban, City of Tayabas) including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

Winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

Residents of areas under Signal No. 1 could experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

Severe winds

The highest wind alert that may be issued is Signal No. 4.

PAGASA issued a warning for strong to gale-force gusts due to Tropical Storm.

The following areas will be particularly affected by the strong winds:

Tuesday, October 22: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Palawan, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga del Norte, Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Sarangani, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Palawan, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga del Norte, Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Sarangani, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental. Wednesday, October 23: MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao.

MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao. Thursday, October 24: MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Sea conditions

PAGASA warned mariners of hazardous sea conditions and risky travel for small vessels, including motorbancas in the following areas:

Very rough seas (up to 6.5 m): seaboard of Isabela and northern/eastern Bicol Region

seaboard of Isabela and northern/eastern Bicol Region Rough seas (up to 4.0 m): western seaboard of Ilocos Norte

western seaboard of Ilocos Norte Moderate seas (up to 2.5 m): remaining coastal waters across the country, with advisories for small vessels to take precautionary measures

Intensity outlook

Kristine is expected to move northwest until Thursday before turning west. It is set to make landfall in Isabela Wednesday evening and could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday. Kristine likely to remain a tropical storm for the next 24 hours but may strengthen into a severe tropical storm by Wednesday.

The tropical cyclone may reach typhoon status by Friday as it enters the West Philippine Sea, with rapid intensification possible due to favorable atmospheric conditions.