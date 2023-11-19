PAGASA: Three weather systems to bring rain showers in some parts of Philippines

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA), “amihan,” and a shear line will bring rain showers to some parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Masbate, Sorsogon, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Davao Region because of the shear line and the LPA.

“At 3:00 AM today, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 465 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (9.3°N, 129.7°E). Shear Line affecting the eastern section of Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon,” the weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Cagayan Valley, the remaining parts of the Bicol Region and Apayao are expected to experience overcast conditions with mild rainfall caused by the influence of the amihan on Luzon.

On the other hand, the remainder of Mindanao may encounter partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms because of localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.