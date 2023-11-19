^

Weather

PAGASA: Three weather systems to bring rain showers in some parts of Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 1:25pm
PAGASA: Three weather systems to bring rain showers in some parts of Philippines
Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA), “amihan,” and a shear line will bring rain showers to some parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Masbate, Sorsogon, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Davao Region because of the shear line and the LPA.

“At 3:00 AM today, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 465 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (9.3°N, 129.7°E). Shear Line affecting the eastern section of Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon,” the weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Cagayan Valley, the remaining parts of the Bicol Region and Apayao are expected to experience overcast conditions with mild rainfall caused by the influence of the amihan on Luzon.

On the other hand, the remainder of Mindanao may encounter partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms because of localized thunderstorms. 

Severe thunderstorms could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

vuukle comment

AMIHAN

LOW PRESSURE AREA

LPA

NORTHEAST MONSOON

RAINS

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Jenny

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Jenny

By PhilstarLIVE | October 1, 2023 - 8:00am
Follow this page for updates on "Jenny," the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Weather
fbtw
'Jenny' to bring storm signals over extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday &mdash; PAGASA

'Jenny' to bring storm signals over extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday — PAGASA

By James Relativo | September 30, 2023 - 6:20pm
Tropical Storm Jenny has decelerated as it moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea, according to the latest...
Weather
fbtw
'Jenny' accelerates, may intensify into typhoon by October 2

'Jenny' accelerates, may intensify into typhoon by October 2

By James Relativo | September 30, 2023 - 10:15am
Tropical Storm Jenny has maintained its strength as it accelerates west southwestward over the Philippine Sea, according...
Weather
fbtw
Rain expected in Mindanao due to ITCZ as habagat weakens across Philippines

Rain expected in Mindanao due to ITCZ as habagat weakens across Philippines

September 17, 2023 - 11:50am
Mindanao is expected to experience rain showers on Sunday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone, while the southwest monsoon...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with