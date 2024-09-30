^

Weather

'Julian' leaves Batanes, approaches PAR's northwestern limit

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 6:54pm
Satellite rendering of Typhoon Julian as of 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Julian (international name: Krathon) is now departing from Batanes after unleashing torrential rains and strong winds in Northern Luzon, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, September 30, PAGASA reported that Julian is moving toward the northwestern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). 

The peak winds of the Julian, however, will continue to affect areas under Wind Signal No. 4. until early evening. 

According to the latest bulletin, the eye of Julian was located 95 kilometers west southwest of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness reaching up to 215 kph.

The typhoon is projected to move west northwestward at a speed of 15 kph.

Areas under cyclone warning

PAGASA raised the following Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS):

Signal No. 4, typhoon-force winds: Batanes
Signal No. 3, storm-force winds: The northern and western portions of Babuyan Islands
Signal No. 2, gale-force winds: The northern and western portion of Mainland Cagayan, including the rest of Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur
Signal No. 1, strong winds: Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, the rest of Mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile), Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the northern portion of Aurora, and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija.

PAGASA advises residents in these provinces to stay in designated evacuation centers or sturdy buildings, avoiding riverbanks and coastal areas to reduce the risk of flooding and storm surges.

There is also a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge in the next two days along the coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, the state weather bureau warns. 

As the wind flow moves toward the circulation of Julian, PAGASA said that strong to gale-force gusts may be expected in the following areas on October 1:

  • Ilocos Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan
  • Easter portion of Isabela
  • Aurora
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Metro Manila
  • CALABARZON
  • Romblon
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes

Forecast track 

PAGASA anticipates that Typhoon Julian will recurve by Tuesday, October 1, and move northeastward on October 2 towards the southwestern coast of Taiwan. 

Forecast track of Typhoon Julian as of 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
PAGASA

The state weather bureau also said that Julian is expected to continue intensifying and may likely become a super typhoon this evening.

PAGASA

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
Signal No. 3 up over Babuyan Islands as 'Julian' gains strength

Signal No. 3 up over Babuyan Islands as 'Julian' gains strength

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Signal Number 3 over the Babuyan Islands as Severe Tropical Storm Julian (international...
Weather
'Julian' batters northernmost Philippines, threatens Taiwan

'Julian' batters northernmost Philippines, threatens Taiwan

12 hours ago
Typhoon Julian (international name Krathon) continued to intensify early Monday, September 30 as it moves over the Balintang...
Weather
Signal No. 2 raised over 2 areas as &lsquo;Julian&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 2 raised over 2 areas as ‘Julian’ intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Signal No. 2 was hoisted in some areas as tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) intensified...
Weather
'Julian' strengthens as it moves closer to northern Luzon

'Julian' strengthens as it moves closer to northern Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Julian (international name: Krathon) has slightly strengthened while moving over the Philippine Sea.
Weather
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Metro Manila, other Luzon areas as 'Gener' weakens

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Metro Manila, other Luzon areas as 'Gener' weakens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 13 days ago
Several parts of Metro Manila and other Luzon areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression...
Weather
Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
Tropical Depression "Julian" is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Friday, September 27, or the day after, within...
Weather
Rains expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies

Rains expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
Easterlies, or warm and humid winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are set to keep causing rains in eastern portions of Visayas...
Weather
Habagat to bring rains over some parts of northern Luzon &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains over some parts of northern Luzon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring rains over some parts of northern Luzon on Sunday,...
Weather
LPA east of Batanes develops into Tropical Depression Igme

LPA east of Batanes develops into Tropical Depression Igme

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 days ago
A low-pressure area east of Batanes has developed into Tropical Depression “Igme”, Pagasa said on Friday.
Weather
&lsquo;Helen&rsquo; to exit PAR, but rain, winds will persist

‘Helen’ to exit PAR, but rain, winds will persist

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 days ago
Tropical Storm Helen (International name: Pulasan) is set to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday...
Weather
