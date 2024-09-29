Signal No. 3 up over Babuyan Islands as 'Julian' gains strength

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Signal Number 3 over the Babuyan Islands as Severe Tropical Storm Julian (international name: Krathon) further intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, Julian was located 290 kilometers east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 300 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.

Moving slowly west-northwest, the storm was carrying peak winds of 110 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts of up to 135 kph and a central pressure of 985 hPa.

Wind signals

The following areas are under tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS).

Signal No. 3

northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is.)

Winds between 89 kph to 117 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours.

Residents of areas under Signal No. 3 could experience moderate to significant impacts from strong winds.

Signal No. 2

Batanes

northeastern portion of Mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

rest of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is., Fuga Is.)

Winds between 62 kph and 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Residents of areas under Signal No. 2 could experience minor to moderate impacts from strong winds.

Signal No. 1

rest of Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias)

northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

Residents of areas under Signal No. 1 could experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

Heavy rainfall, severe winds

PAGASA warned of heavy rainfall, particularly for coastal and upland areas due to Severe Tropical Storm Julian.

The highest wind signal that may be raised is TCWS No. 4.

Strong to gale-force winds are expected in the following regions:

Sunday, September 29: Aurora, CALABARZON, Romblon and Bicol Region

Monday, September 30: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Quezon, Romblon and Bicol Region

Hazards affecting coastal waters

PAGASA warned mariners of hazardous sea conditions and risky travel for small vessels, including motorbancas in the following areas:

Batanes: Waves up to 9.0 meters (very rough)

Babuyan Islands: Waves up to 7.0 meters (very rough)

Northern Cagayan & Ilocos Norte: Waves up to 4.5 meters (rough)

Cagayan & Isabela: Waves up to 3.5 meters (rough)

Northern Aurora: Waves up to 3.0 meters (rough)

Remaining Ilocos Norte: Waves up to 2.5 meters (moderate)

Track and intensity outlook

Julian is projected to make landfall or come very close to Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Monday.

The storm is moving west-northwest and will shift to the north and northeast by Tuesday afternoon over the waters east of Taiwan.

PAGASA said that Julian will intensify into a typhoon by Sunday night, with a possibility of becoming a super typhoon.