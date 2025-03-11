^

Headlines

Rodrigo Duterte en route to The Hague after arrest

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 11:10pm
Rodrigo Duterte en route to The Hague after arrest
Former President Rodrigo Duterte boards a chartered plane that is destined for The Hague, Netherlands.
Contributed photo via News5; former NICA director Alex Paul Monteagudo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A chartered plane carrying former President Rodrigo Duterte has departed for The Hague, Netherlands, where he is expected to face the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to his violent anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Duterte boarded the private jet bound for the Hague-based court at Villamor Airbase at 9 p.m., according to one of his lawyers, Martin Delgra III.

In video footage shared on Facebook by Lieutenant General Filmore Bondilles Escobal, Duterte was seen boarding the aircraft accompanied by former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Besides Medialdea, the former president is also traveling with a nurse and a personal assistant, Delgra told reporters in a message.

This comes at least 12 hours after Duterte was served a warrant of arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon returning from a trip to Hong Kong. According to the ICC's warrant of arrest on Duterte, the court's pre-trial chamber found him "individually responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder" in the execution of his anti-illegal drugs campaign.  

Video footage of Duterte boarding the jet showed that officials from the Philippine National Police, including Major General Nicolas Torre III, the Director of Criminal Investigation and Detection, were among those present to oversee Duterte's transfer to Interpol authorities

Duterte's so-called "war on drugs" has been the subject of investigation by the ICC since 2018. Official police figures report over 6,000 fatalities linked to the crackdown, yet human rights organizations believe that the true toll could reach as high as 30,000, including innocent civilians.

There was a last ditch effort from the Duterte camp to keep the former president from being flown out of the country. Minutes before the Supreme Court closed on Tuesday, March 11, Davao-based lawyer Israelito Torreon submitted a petition by Duterte and Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa that sought to challenge the legality of the ICC's warrant of arrest.

The Marcos administration has repeatedly insisted that the ICC no longer has any jurisdiction in the Philippines after the country withdrew its ratification of the Rome Statute in 2018 and officially left the ICC in 2019. But it has also consistently vowed to honor any arrest warrants requested by the Interpol, of which the Philippines remains a member. 

The ICC itself has no police force to execute arrest warrants. As a judicial institution, it relies on cooperation from member states and international organizations like the Interpol to make arrests and transfer suspects to The Hague.

DRUG WAR

DUTERTE

ICC
ICC prosecutor mum on Duterte arrest warrant

ICC prosecutor mum on Duterte arrest warrant

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court neither confirmed nor denied reports that an arrest warrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

By Mayen Jaymalin | 23 hours ago
Reports of vote buying in Hong Kong are being verified by the Commission on Elections following a campaign rally there attended...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP &lsquo;prepared for eventuality&rsquo; if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte
play

PNP ‘prepared for eventuality’ if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
PNP Spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that the PNP, being a member of Interpol, is duty-bound to cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
'China unlikely to carry out ICC arrest of Duterte'

'China unlikely to carry out ICC arrest of Duterte'

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo is confident that his former principal, former President Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

By Rudy Santos | 23 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, are expected to arrive in the country from...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Long overdue&rsquo;: Rodrigo Duterte &lsquo;asked&rsquo; for his arrest &mdash; solons

‘Long overdue’: Rodrigo Duterte ‘asked’ for his arrest — solons

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Minority lawmakers described former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest as “long overdue” and a consequence...
Headlines
fbtw
After Duterte arrest, CHR calls to protect drug war victims' families

After Duterte arrest, CHR calls to protect drug war victims' families

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
"It is crucial to continue to ensure their protection and provide an environment where they can freely testify without...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC: Duterte&rsquo;s &lsquo;considerable power&rsquo; justifies arrest warrant

ICC: Duterte’s ‘considerable power’ justifies arrest warrant

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The ICC pre-trial chamber supported the prosecutor’s position that Duterte’s arrest is essential to ensure his...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Not about vengeance&rsquo;: Duterte now has to answer to EJK victims&rsquo; families, says De Lima

‘Not about vengeance’: Duterte now has to answer to EJK victims’ families, says De Lima

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
“This is not about vengeance. This is about justice finally taking its course.”
Headlines
fbtw
