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DepEd: Clean water, hygiene critical to nutrition

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2026 | 12:00am
DepEd: Clean water, hygiene critical to nutrition
This file photo shows the Department of Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Access to safe drinking water and clean sanitation facilities is just as critical to a child’s nutrition and classroom performance as serving nutritious meals, the Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized during a global education and nutrition summit in Lusaka, Zambia. 

At the Global Child Nutrition Forum 2026, DepEd, represented by Assistant Secretary for governance and operations Roger Masapol, shared the Philippines’ experience in institutionalizing its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools (WinS) Program.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara underscored that healthy school environments are foundational to addressing learning gaps, noting that children struggle to process lessons or digest essential nutrients if they are frequently falling ill from preventable waterborne diseases. 

“You cannot separate a child’s physical health from their ability to learn. Feeding programs work best when paired with clean water to drink, safe toilets to use and daily handwashing habits that keep kids healthy and in school,” Angara said. 

Angara said sustained policy commitment, institutionalization, clear standards and systematic monitoring have transformed school health environments across the country. 

“What we shared in Zambia is a decade of hard-earned progress, proving that when we invest in basic hygiene and sanitation, we are directly investing in our learners’ nutrition and future,” he added. 

Tuition subsidy

Meanwhile, families with children enrolled in participating private junior high schools are set to receive bigger tuition subsidies after DepEd secured the first increase in Educational Service Contracting (ESC) grant rates since 2017. 

Starting School Year 2027-2028, the approved rate adjustment will apply to incoming Grade 7 ESC grantees. 

Under the new structure, annual ESC grants in the National Capital Region will rise from P13,000 to P17,500. 

Grantees in highly urbanized cities outside Metro Manila will receive P14,500 from P11,000, while those in all other regions will receive P12,000, up from P9,000.

DEPED

ZAMBIA
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