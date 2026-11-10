After witness' 'China' flip-flop, senator-judges warn vs lying under oath

MANILA, Philippines — Senator-judges warned witnesses in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial that false testimony could lead to contempt and perjury proceedings.

On Tuesday, November 10, Senator-judge Tito Sotto sought clarification from Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero on the penalties that could be imposed on witnesses caught lying before the impeachment court.

"We have penalties and sanctions against those who lie before the impeachment court. Will you please refresh my memory on this matter so that the witnesses and the prosecution and the defense will be reminded as well?" Sotto asked.

Escudero then said witnesses who lie under oath may be cited for contempt and could also face perjury complaints.

"They may be subject to contempt by the court, Your Honor, and in addition to that, may be subjected to cases of perjury should one be filed against him before the proper prosecutor's office and or courts of law, because the statements given by any witness is under oath and is therefore covered by our laws on perjury as well," Escudero said.

Senator-Judge Ping Lacson also stressed that the impeachment court's power to punish contempt is expressly provided under its rules and is not merely implied.

The reminder came a day after the testimony of Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin, the first witness presented by Duterte's defense, drew questions from senator-judges over his answers.

During Monday's hearing, senator-judges pressed Adalin after he initially said he could not recall details of a trip he supposedly made to China. He later acknowledged that he traveled there in January 2026 with Davao City officials.

Questions were also raised over his testimony concerning properties listed in Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

The properties are being examined under Article II of the impeachment complaint, which covers allegations of unexplained wealth and discrepancies in Duterte's asset declarations.