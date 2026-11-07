BJMP told to justify Romualdez's personal aide inside cell

Photo released yesterday by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology shows former House speaker Martin Romualdez being guarded at the Quezon City Jail.

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has ordered the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to explain why a personal aide of Leyte Rep. and former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez was allowed inside his detention cell.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, November 6, Remulla directed the BJMP leadership to submit a comprehensive report within 48 hours detailing the legal and administrative basis for allowing the aide inside the detention cell, the circumstances surrounding the arrangement and the officials or personnel involved.

The report must include supporting records and documents and establish whether applicable laws and regulations were followed, Remulla said.

"I have said this before, and I will say it again: the law must be applied equally across all jail facilities. No position, political influence, or personal connection exempts anyone from compliance with established rules and regulations," he said.

The DILG chief said the authorization of the aide's presence inside Romualdez's detention cell warrants "immediate scrutiny and a full accounting" from the BJMP.

"Incomplete findings, unsupported explanations, and failure to comply with this directive will not be accepted," Remulla said.

Remulla also ordered the BJMP to preserve all relevant records and warned that any violations established by the investigation would be addressed promptly.

"Any official found to have exceeded that authority or violated established regulations will face appropriate administrative proceedings and, where warranted, criminal prosecution, with due process fully observed," he said.

He stressed that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) would enforce accountability among its personnel, saying the integrity of the country's custodial institutions should not be compromised by unauthorized privileges.

"No special treatment. No selective enforcement. No one is above the law," Remulla said.

Warden explains aide's presence

The directive came after New Quezon City Jail warden Supt. Maria Lourdes Pacion confirmed before the Sandiganbayan Third Division on November 5 that Romualdez had a personal staff member staying with him inside his detention cell.

Pacion said she authorized the arrangement because Romualdez needed assistance with his daily needs and the jail could not provide additional personnel to attend to him.

"I allowed it because his mental state is not yet that stable per my assessment. We cannot hire more personnel to attend to the personal needs of Congressman Romualdez," Pacion told the court.

She also cited humanitarian considerations in allowing the arrangement, saying jail personnel could not attend to all the needs of persons deprived of liberty.

Romualdez has been detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas since September in connection with a P7.4-billion plunder case linked to the alleged flood control corruption scandal.

The Sandiganbayan has separately ordered jail authorities to submit a detailed report on Romualdez's whereabouts inside the facility, including CCTV footage and records of individuals authorized to assist him.