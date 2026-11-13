^

Headlines

President Marcos to hold bilateral meet with UN chief, world leaders

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2026 | 12:00am
President Marcos to hold bilateral meet with UN chief, world leaders
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and related summits, according to ASEAN spokesman Dominic Xavier Imperial.

Meetings with the leaders of India and Laos, as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are still being finalized, Imperial said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, meanwhile, arrived in the country yesterday for a state visit and the ASEAN Summit, which runs from Nov. 15 to 17.

Marcos is set to meet Lula today at the Philippine International Convention Center to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, energy, science and technology, defense and technical cooperation.

“The visit seeks to strengthen the two countries’ bilateral relations and expand cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, energy, science and technology, defense and technical cooperation,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

“As the largest country and economy in Latin America, Brazil is a key partner of the Philippines as the Marcos administration advances efforts to broaden the country’s engagement with Latin America for mutual benefit,” the PCO said.

School protests

As the Philippines prepares for the summit, students and teachers staged protests nationwide yesterday over the government’s policies and spending priorities.

In Manila, students from several universities joined campus-wide walkouts to protest the upcoming visit of Trump.

Protests were staged at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, DLSU College of Saint Benilde, University of Santo Tomas, University of the Philippines Manila, Philippine Normal University, Far Eastern University, National Teachers College and Arellano University.

Protesters at UP-Manila chanted anti-Trump slogans and performed the university’s “Unibersidad” cheer.

“His visit means that we are open arms and welcoming to imperialist leaders who do nothing but plunder our wealth and steal our future,” National Union of Students of the Philippines president Iya Trinidad told The STAR.

In Baguio City, students from the University of the Philippines Baguio, University of the Cordilleras, Saint Louis University, University of Baguio, Benguet State University, Easter College and Baguio City National Science High School marched from their respective campuses to Igorot Park for a peaceful rally opposing Pax Silica.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers Private Schools denounced the P22.9-billion allocation for the summit and city beautification projects, saying the funds could have addressed education and health care gaps instead.

The group cited the government’s P96 daily poverty threshold and said the budget could finance about 9,160 public school classrooms or more than 1,900 super health centers.

“Ordinary Filipinos will gain nothing tangible from these high-profile international gatherings while basic services across the country remain starved of support. This reflects a legacy of superficial beautification rather than genuine socio-economic development,” ACT Private Schools secretary-general Jonathan Geronimo said.

The group called on teachers, students, workers and civil society members to join a march on Nov. 15 to demand greater investment in basic services.

The Manila protesters, meanwhile, announced their participation in the protests scheduled during the ASEAN Summit from Nov. 16 to 18.

ASEAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OCTA Research rejects bias claims over Leni-Sara surveys, cites Duterte's lead

OCTA Research rejects bias claims over Leni-Sara surveys, cites Duterte's lead

8 hours ago
OCTA Research has rejected claims that its hypothetical 2028 election surveys were rigged to favor Naga City Mayor Leni ...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's GenCorp declaration may be 'Freudian slip,' says lawyer

Sara Duterte's GenCorp declaration may be 'Freudian slip,' says lawyer

By Alyana Uy | 12 hours ago
If the vice president wasn't a GenCorp stockholder, why did she receive P2.14 million?
Headlines
fbtw
Donald Trump's late arrival won't delay ASEAN summit closing &mdash; spox
play

Donald Trump's late arrival won't delay ASEAN summit closing — spox

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump's late arrival to the 49th ASEAN summit next week will not push back its closing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Makati court issues extradition warrant on Quiboloy, co-accused in U.S. charges

Makati court issues extradition warrant on Quiboloy, co-accused in U.S. charges

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Makati court finds probable cause, also issues hold departure orders against 3.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's defense drops all 16 bank witnesses in trial

Sara Duterte's defense drops all 16 bank witnesses in trial

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
All 16 bank officials initially lined up as Sara Duterte defense witnesses are now off the list.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Comelec can set new BSKE date without new law&rsquo;

‘Comelec can set new BSKE date without new law’

By Christine Boton | 57 minutes ago
Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has disputed Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia’s position that...
Headlines
fbtw
COA chair named SC justice

COA chair named SC justice

By Helen Flores | 57 minutes ago
President Marcos has appointed Commission on Audit (COA) chair Gamaliel Cordoba as associate justice of the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates rise in November

Meralco rates rise in November

By Brix Lelis | 57 minutes ago
Over eight million customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) should brace for higher electricity bills in November as rising...
Headlines
fbtw
Corruption crackdown, digitalization among new BIR chief&rsquo;s top agenda

Corruption crackdown, digitalization among new BIR chief’s top agenda

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 57 minutes ago
Newly appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr. has vowed to continue the agency’s efforts...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with