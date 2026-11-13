Corruption crackdown, digitalization among new BIR chiefâ€™s top agenda

Corruption crackdown, digitalization among new BIR chief’s top agenda

Ariel Nepomuceno takes his oath as the new Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and chief executive officer at Malacañang yesterday. Inset shows President Marcos and newly appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr. has vowed to continue the agency’s efforts to clamp down on corruption and fast-track digitalization.

Ligon succeeds Charlito Martin Mendoza Jr., who has been appointed as the new head of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“My commitment to the Filipino people is clear: we will transform the BIR into a fully modernized, transparent and service-oriented institution where technology empowers our tax collectors and simplifies compliance for every taxpayer, ensuring that trust in our tax system is earned and preserved,” Ligon said yesterday.

Prior to his appointment, Ligon served as Department of Finance undersecretary for the Revenue Operations Group, overseeing policies and performance tracking for both the BIR and the BOC.

Ligon said the BIR would undertake a multi-year overhaul of its core information technology systems, following recent cybersecurity incidents that may have exposed taxpayer information.

“By modernizing our computer systems, we will eliminate administrative bottlenecks, minimize room for corruption, ensure data integrity and provide taxpayers with faster, more efficient digital channels,” he said.

Ligon said the agency would continue implementing the five-point DARES framework, a reform agenda introduced by his predecessor.

This reform agenda includes Digital and Data Transformation, Audit Reform and Accountability, Revenue Collection and Base Protection, Employee Empowerment and Welfare Promotion and Service Excellence and Stakeholder Engagement.

Meanwhile, Tereso Panga is moving to the Toll Regulatory Board as its new executive director, Malacañang announced yesterday.

President Marcos also earlier appointed former Bases Conversion and Development Authority president Joshua Bingcang as the new Philippine Economic Zone Authority director general.

Bingcang was replaced by former BOC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

At a press briefing, Palace press officer Claire Castro defended the recent shake-up involving the government’s revenue and investment team, saying the President wants the “right people for the right job.”

“The President is putting experience to work toward clear results, economic zones that attract investments, businesses that create jobs and government services that people can rely on,” Castro said.

Federation of Free Farmers chairman Leonardo Montemayor yesterday said Mendoza should ensure that those behind the smuggled P700-million rice from Vietnam and P524-million agricultural products found in a warehouse in Valenzuela should be held accountable.

“We want assurance from the new BOC commissioner that he will apply the full force of the law against those involved in the rice smuggling in Davao and in the Limay shipment,” Montemayor told The Star.

During inventory, the BOC recorded 99,289 sacks of red onions, 20,886 sacks of beans and legumes as well as 18,016 boxes of carrots.

The products reportedly came from Argentina, Australia, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said the Senate committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform is set to investigate the attempted smuggling of around P700 million worth of rice from Vietnam.

Montemayor also questioned the transfer of Nepomuceno.

Collect Marcos estate tax by Dec. 2

Meanwhile, the 1Sambayan coalition has called on Ligon to take immediate steps to ensure collection of the Marcos family’s unpaid estate tax.

In a statement, the group said the government faces a “critical deadline” on Dec. 2, as it marks five years since the BIR issued its last written demand on the Marcos heirs.

The coalition called on Ligon to act promptly and, if legally required, issue and ensure the proper service and receipt of the necessary demand on the Marcos heirs before the applicable prescription period expires.

The estate was assessed at P23 billion in taxes in 1991, with the Supreme Court subsequently affirming the assessment. The ruling became final and executory in 1999.

With accumulated interest and penalties, the liability had grown to approximately P203 billion as of December 2021.

The group also noted Ligon serves under the President who is himself an heir and co-administrator of the Marcos estate.

“That circumstance makes the BIR’s actions all the more important – not because the Commissioner should be presumed to be conflicted, but because public confidence requires that the law be seen to operate equally,” it said.

Ombudsman sets lifestyle checks

The Office of the Ombudsman for its part said it will intensify its lifestyle checks on officials of the BIR and BOC amid reports of officials allegedly collecting bribes.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla pointed out that the two agencies are the ones entrusted with collecting money “that builds our roads, our schools and our hospitals.” — Helen Flores, Daphne Galvez, Bella Cariaso