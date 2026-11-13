^

Headlines

Corruption crackdown, digitalization among new BIR chief’s top agenda

Aubrey Rose Inosante - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2026 | 12:00am
Corruption crackdown, digitalization among new BIR chiefâ€™s top agenda
Ariel Nepomuceno takes his oath as the new Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and chief executive officer at Malacañang yesterday. Inset shows President Marcos and newly appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr. has vowed to continue the agency’s efforts to clamp down on corruption and fast-track digitalization.

Ligon succeeds Charlito Martin Mendoza Jr., who has been appointed as the new head of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“My commitment to the Filipino people is clear: we will transform the BIR into a fully modernized, transparent and service-oriented institution where technology empowers our tax collectors and simplifies compliance for every taxpayer, ensuring that trust in our tax system is earned and preserved,” Ligon said yesterday.

Prior to his appointment, Ligon served as Department of Finance undersecretary for the Revenue Operations Group, overseeing policies and performance tracking for both the BIR and the BOC.

Ligon said the BIR would undertake a multi-year overhaul of its core information technology systems, following recent cybersecurity incidents that may have exposed taxpayer information.

“By modernizing our computer systems, we will eliminate administrative bottlenecks, minimize room for corruption, ensure data integrity and provide taxpayers with faster, more efficient digital channels,” he said.

Ligon said the agency would continue implementing the five-point DARES framework, a reform agenda introduced by his predecessor.

This reform agenda includes Digital and Data Transformation, Audit Reform and Accountability, Revenue Collection and Base Protection, Employee Empowerment and Welfare Promotion and Service Excellence and Stakeholder Engagement.

Meanwhile, Tereso Panga is moving to the Toll Regulatory Board as its new executive director, Malacañang announced yesterday.

President Marcos also earlier appointed former Bases Conversion and Development Authority president Joshua Bingcang as the new Philippine Economic Zone Authority director general.

Bingcang was replaced by former BOC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

At a press briefing, Palace press officer Claire Castro defended the recent shake-up involving the government’s revenue and investment team, saying the President wants the “right people for the right job.”

“The President is putting experience to work toward clear results, economic zones that attract investments, businesses that create jobs and government services that people can rely on,” Castro said.

Federation of Free Farmers chairman Leonardo Montemayor yesterday said Mendoza should ensure that those behind the smuggled P700-million rice from Vietnam and P524-million agricultural products found in a warehouse in Valenzuela should be held accountable.

“We want assurance from the new BOC commissioner that he will apply the full force of the law against those involved in the rice smuggling in Davao and in the Limay shipment,” Montemayor told The Star.

During inventory, the BOC recorded 99,289 sacks of red onions, 20,886 sacks of beans and legumes as well as 18,016 boxes of carrots.

The products reportedly came from Argentina, Australia, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said the Senate committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform is set to investigate the attempted smuggling of around P700 million worth of rice from Vietnam.

Montemayor also questioned the transfer of Nepomuceno.

Collect Marcos estate tax by Dec. 2

Meanwhile, the 1Sambayan coalition has called on Ligon to take immediate steps to ensure collection of the Marcos family’s unpaid estate tax.

In a statement, the group said the government faces a “critical deadline” on Dec. 2, as it marks five years since the BIR issued its last written demand on the Marcos heirs.

The coalition called on Ligon to act promptly and, if legally required, issue and ensure the proper service and receipt of the necessary demand on the Marcos heirs before the applicable prescription period expires.

The estate was assessed at P23 billion in taxes in 1991, with the Supreme Court subsequently affirming the assessment. The ruling became final and executory in 1999.

With accumulated interest and penalties, the liability had grown to approximately P203 billion as of December 2021.

The group also noted Ligon serves under the President who is himself an heir and co-administrator of the Marcos estate.

“That circumstance makes the BIR’s actions all the more important – not because the Commissioner should be presumed to be conflicted, but because public confidence requires that the law be seen to operate equally,” it said.

Ombudsman sets lifestyle checks

The Office of the Ombudsman for its part said it will intensify its lifestyle checks on officials of the BIR and BOC amid reports of officials allegedly collecting bribes.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla pointed out that the two agencies are the ones entrusted with collecting money “that builds our roads, our schools and our hospitals.” — Helen Flores, Daphne Galvez, Bella Cariaso

TRENDING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OCTA Research rejects bias claims over Leni-Sara surveys, cites Duterte's lead

OCTA Research rejects bias claims over Leni-Sara surveys, cites Duterte's lead

8 hours ago
OCTA Research has rejected claims that its hypothetical 2028 election surveys were rigged to favor Naga City Mayor Leni ...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's GenCorp declaration may be 'Freudian slip,' says lawyer

Sara Duterte's GenCorp declaration may be 'Freudian slip,' says lawyer

By Alyana Uy | 12 hours ago
If the vice president wasn't a GenCorp stockholder, why did she receive P2.14 million?
Headlines
fbtw
Donald Trump's late arrival won't delay ASEAN summit closing &mdash; spox
play

Donald Trump's late arrival won't delay ASEAN summit closing — spox

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump's late arrival to the 49th ASEAN summit next week will not push back its closing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Makati court issues extradition warrant on Quiboloy, co-accused in U.S. charges

Makati court issues extradition warrant on Quiboloy, co-accused in U.S. charges

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Makati court finds probable cause, also issues hold departure orders against 3.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's defense drops all 16 bank witnesses in trial

Sara Duterte's defense drops all 16 bank witnesses in trial

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
All 16 bank officials initially lined up as Sara Duterte defense witnesses are now off the list.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos to new Navy chief: Boost territorial defense

President Marcos to new Navy chief: Boost territorial defense

By Helen Flores | 57 minutes ago
President Marcos ordered yesterday newly appointed Navy chief Vice Admiral Alan Javier to boost territorial defense and deepen...
Headlines
fbtw

Swift passage of national cyber law urged

By Louella Desiderio | 57 minutes ago
Amid rising cybersecurity attacks, the Cybersecurity Council of the Philippines (CSCP) yesterday pushed for the swift passage of a national cybersecurity law and urged both the government and private sector to review...
Headlines
fbtw
Private sector opens immersion slots for senior high school

Private sector opens immersion slots for senior high school

By Bella Cariaso | 57 minutes ago
More than 61,000 work immersion slots were pledged by the private sector to boost the employability of senior high school...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Brazil's Lula lands in Manila for talks with Marcos, ASEAN Summit
play

WATCH: Brazil's Lula lands in Manila for talks with Marcos, ASEAN Summit

8 hours ago
The visit is expected to further strengthen ties between the Philippines and Brazil, including cooperation on issues of mutual...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with