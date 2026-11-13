WATCH: Brazil's Lula lands in Manila for talks with Marcos, ASEAN Summit

MANILA, Philippines — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived in the Philippines for a state visit and the 49th ASEAN Summit.

He is scheduled to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and attend the summit as a Guest of the Chair.

The visit marks the first time a sitting Brazilian president has made a state visit to the Philippines. — Martin Ramos