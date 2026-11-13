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President Marcos to new Navy chief: Boost territorial defense

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2026 | 12:00am
President Marcos to new Navy chief: Boost territorial defense
President Marcos leads the Philippine Navy change of command ceremony as outgoing chief Rear Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta (left) shakes hands with his successor Vice Admiral Alan Javier.
Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos ordered yesterday newly appointed Navy chief Vice Admiral Alan Javier to boost territorial defense and deepen ties with allies. 

Marcos gave the directive as he led the change of command and retirement ceremony at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila. 

Javier has been named flag-officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy, succeeding Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta. 

“Build on these gains. Strengthen our ability to defend our territory and protect our sovereign rights. Deepen our partnerships with our allies and friends and sustain our commitment to the welfare of every sailor and every marine,” Marcos said.

Javier’s extensive experience in logistics, an area fundamental to the operational readiness of the Navy, will be important in fulfilling the President’s directive. 

“This administration has made significant investments in acquiring new naval assets. I am confident that your experience will serve you well in ensuring that this growing fleet remains capable,” Marcos said. 

The President also hailed Ezpeleta, whom he said has led the transformation of the Navy by modernizing its capabilities and advancing its role in the country’s external defense.

“Under his leadership, the Navy expanded its external defense operations, strengthened its presence in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and intensified maritime security efforts,” he said. 

Marcos said under Ezpeleta's watch, the Navy facilitated 19 bilateral and 14 multilateral maritime cooperative activities with other like-minded nations to strengthen maritime security. 

The Navy also participated in 16 bilateral and 22 multilateral exercises, including Exercise Balikatan and the Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold. 

“Our sailors and Marines gained valuable opportunities to work alongside their counterparts and strengthen the partnerships,” Marcos said.

Transformation

In his speech, Javier vowed to continue transforming the country’s primary maritime military unit into a “stronger, more capable and mission-ready” force amid current and evolving challenges to the country’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

He acknowledged “the complexities of our maritime security environment and the strategic challenges confronting our country,” considering that his previous post was commander of the Western Command based in Palawan, which has jurisdiction over most parts of the WPS.

“I understand that the demands of the Philippine Navy go beyond maintaining operational readiness. We are called upon to serve as a critical component of the armed forces to protect our people and state, to secure sovereignty and to preserve the integrity of our national territory,” he stressed. 

“These responsibilities are realities that our sailors and Marines confront every day, particularly those serving on the frontlines of our maritime domain. The mandate demands not only capable forces and credible capabilities, but most importantly, the wisdom for sound judgment, sustained commitment and unity of effort that are aligned with the strategic objectives for a comprehensive, active, archipelagic defense and deterrence,” he said. — Michael Punongbayan

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