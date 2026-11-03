JBC announces opening of vacancies for first, second-level court judges

The logo of the Supreme Court at the Supreme Court Building in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has announced the opening of vacancies in several first- and second-level courts across the country.

In an announcement on Tuesday, November 3, the JBC said that the deadline for the submission of online documents is on December 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The openings for the first and second court judges are for the National Capital Judicial Region and Regions 1 to 12.

Full documentation requirements are found on the JBC’s website.

The following are the openings for the first- and second-level courts, according to the JBC: