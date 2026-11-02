LIVE updates: Undas 2026 traffic situation

A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on November 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy traffic is expected along major roads and highways on Monday, November 2, and Tuesday, November 3, as motorists and commuters return to Metro Manila following the Undas 2026 long weekend.

Under Proclamation No. 1006, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared November 1 and 2 as special non-working holidays in observance of All Saints’ Day Eve and All Souls’ Day.

Stay updated on the latest traffic conditions across Metro Manila and major expressways, including NLEX, SLEX, Cavitex, CALAX, SCTEX and Skyway.