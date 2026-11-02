No sale of P20-per-kilo rice on November 2

Individuals buy a P20 per kilo imported rice from Vietnam at a store in in Baseco, Tondo on January 24, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no sale of P20-per-kilo subsidized rice on All Souls’ Day, November 2.

Sales will resume on the following days, according to the program’s Facebook page.

“Walang bentahan ng P20 na bigas sa Nobyembre 02, 2026 (Lunes) bilang paggunita sa All Souls’ Day,” the program’s Facebook page wrote in advisory. (There will be no sales of P20 rice on November 02, 2026 (Monday) in observance of All Souls' Day.)

“Magpapatuloy ang operasyon sa susunod na regular na iskedyul ng bentahan sa bawat P20 Center,” it added. (Operations will resume on the next regular sales schedule at each P20 Center.)

Under the “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” program, eligible groups can purchase rice at a subsidized price of P20 per kilo.

These include senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, low-wage workers, transport workers, indigent families and registered agricultural workers.

The rice is sourced from Filipino farmers through the National Food Authority, which supplies rice for the government’s program.