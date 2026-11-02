Almost 200,000 passengers expected at PITX post-Undas

MANILA, Philippines — The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is expecting a surge of up to 190,000 passengers on Tuesday, November 3, as travelers return to Metro Manila after the Undas break.

In an interview with "Unang Hirit" on Monday, November 2, PITX senior corporate affairs officer Kolyn Calbasa said passenger volume could reach between180,000 to 190,000 on Tuesday, as regular commuters join the post-holiday rush.

"We expect the influx tomorrow (November 3) because historically, on November 2, there are fewer passengers because others extended their vacations," Calbasa said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Calbasa added that the terminal is coordinating with government agencies to ensure passenger security and safety and manage congestion ahead of the expected surge. Internal preparations are also underway to ensure sufficient bus availability and timely departures.

Despite expecting nearly 200,000 passengers after the holiday, PITX anticipated fewer travelers heading to the provinces for Undas this year, citing a five-day long weekend in mid-November for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit

Passengers may also expect travel disruptions, including flight cancellations and schedule adjustments, as road closures and traffic restrictions are implemented ahead of the summit.