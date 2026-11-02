US ambassador affirms 'ironclad' PH ties after controversial ASEAN defense talks

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaves after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Cebu on Oct. 28, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States' commitment to Philippine security is "ironclad" and Washington is "in this for the long-term," US Ambassador Lee Lipton said on Monday, November 2, weeks before US President Donald Trump is expected to stop in Manila on his way to talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Lipton's statement came days after what he described as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's "very successful visit" to Cebu for a high-level ASEAN defense meeting, which has since become the subject of a public dispute between Manila and Beijing.

Lipton said Hegseth's "frequent engagements" with Southeast Asian partners showed the administration's "determination to strengthen alliances" and ensure "peace is backed by strength."

At the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), Hegseth proposed a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation and described Washington's approach in the region as "strong, quiet, and clear."

"Our commitment to Philippine security is ironclad. With President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the United States and the Philippines have built a powerful partnership grounded in shared principles, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to regional stability," Lipton's statement read.

Citing the US' continued provision of security assistance to the Philippines, among others, Lipton said: "We're in this for the long-term."

China sent only its Manila-based defense attaché to the ADMM-Plus in Cebu, its lowest-level representation since the forum began in 2010, and blamed a "self-serving" Philippine politician for blocking its participation.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has gone a step further and accused Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro of deliberately sending a late invitation to Beijing ahead of the defense summit.

Trump to join ASEAN summit. Trump, along with other world leaders, is expected to attend the ASEAN summit in Manila from November 16 to 18. Afterward, he will fly to Shenzhen for the APEC leaders' meeting, where he is set to hold his third meeting with Xi this year.

Hegseth said in June that the US' relations with Beijing were "better than they have been in many years."

Defense of sovereignty. Marking 45 years since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty, Lipton said Washington stands "firmly with the Filipino people in defending sovereignty, protecting territorial integrity, and upholding the freedom of navigation."

"We also believe our security partnership must be matched by an equally strong economic partnership," Lipton said, calling "reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade" essential.

Philippine exports have faced a 12.5% US tariff since July 24, after the US found that Manila had failed to impose and enforce a ban on imports made with forced labor.

Philippine officials have also said the two countries aim to sign a framework agreement in November under Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to build a global tech supply chain that aims to ease dependence on China.

Malacañang has declined to say whether it will be signed during Trump's visit.