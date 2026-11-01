Marcos Jr. visits father's tomb, sends flowers to Aquinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offers flowers the gravesite of his father during an All Saints' Day visit in a photo posted Nov. 1, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited his father's grave on All Saints' Day and sent flowers to members of the Aquino family, his family's longtime political rivals.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, November 1, Marcos was seen at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City with his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Media reports said Marcos also sent flowers to the graves of former Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. and former presidents Corazon "Cory" Aquino and Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

Ninoy was a leading opposition figure during the rule of Marcos' father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

His assassination at the Manila International Airport in 1983 helped galvanize opposition to the Marcos government.

Marcos Sr. was ousted during the 1986 People Power Revolution, which brought Ninoy's widow, Cory, to the presidency.

Marcos' visit to his father's grave and his flowers for the Aquinos came as Filipinos observed All Saints' Day.

Filipinos traditionally visit cemeteries on November 1 and 2 to remember departed loved ones.

Both All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day are special non-working days this year.