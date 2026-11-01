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8 crew rescued after banca partially submerges off Cagayan

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 12:04pm
8 crew rescued after banca partially submerges off Cagayan
Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct a seaborne patrol off Barangay Alegria in Ormoc City on Oct. 31, 2026, as part of maritime safety and security operations.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued eight crew members, including the captain, after their motorized banca partially submerged off Dalupiri Island in Cagayan on Saturday, October 31.

In a statement on Sunday, November 1, the coast guard said its search and rescue teams in Calayan deployed after receiving reports that M/B Rose Marie 1 was in distress.

Upon reaching the area, responders confirmed that all eight crew members were accounted for.

Five crew members were initially brought to the shoreline of Barangay Magsidel and taken to the Calayan Rural Health Unit. Medical personnel found all five to be in good physical condition.

A second search and rescue team aboard M/B Lagadan 1 assisted in towing operations and brought the remaining three crew members to shore. They were also taken to the Calayan health unit for medical evaluation.

One crew member sustained a laceration on the right knee and was evaluated for suspected hypertension.

The other two crew members were also treated for suspected hypertension, according to the coast guard.

CALAYAN

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
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