Pneumonic plague spread to PH highly unlikely, says health expert

An undated scanning electron microphotograph of a mass of Yersinia pestis bacteria which causes pneumonic and bubonic plague.

MANILA, Philippines — An infectious disease expert said that the possibility of an international spread of pneumonic plague to the Philippines is extremely low and almost bordering on zero amid widespread concerns in Russia.

Infectious disease specialist Rontgene Solante stressed on Thursday, October 8, that the Russian government has not confirmed the suspected plague, assuring that the situation should not be a cause of concern among Filipinos.

While modern air travel has the potential to spread any microbe, Solante explained that pneumonic plague is uncommon and typically occurs only in places with specific rodents or fleas that carry the bacteria that cause it.

“If I'm going to look at it this way, mukhang zero possibility na may mapupunta dito sa Pilipinas kung galing man doon ang infection. Sa tingin ko mukhang wala talaga,” Solante said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

(If I’m going to look at it this way, it seems there’s a zero possibility that the infection could reach the Philippines. I don’t think there really is a possibility at all.)

A rare complication

Health concerns emerged following the death of a lab technician working in an anti-plague institute in Russia, who is suspected have died from pneumonic plague after reportedly encountering a broken test tube.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has earlier noted that the public health risk in Russia remains low and there were no signs of an outbreak detected.

According to Solante, the pneumonic plague caused by the Yersinia pestis bacterium is a rare, more severe form of the bubonic plague affecting the lungs.

It can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets, unlike the bubonic plague, that are typically spread via flea bites.

The pneumonic plague produces symptoms similar to other types of pneumonia, including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

“Ang difference lang nito, masyadong progressive ang pneumonia nito kaya nga mataas ang mortality. That's why it's so rare but it's also very fatal,” Solante said.

(Its only difference is that it has a more progressive pneumonia, which is why it has more mortality. That’s why it’s so rare but it’s also very fatal.)

A treatable disease

Solante said the pneumonic plague is a treatable disease, further supporting his view that an international spread is highly unlikely.

The specialist explained that there are existing medications that are considered highly effective in treating pneumonic plague, making the situation even easier to control.

The Russian health authorities are also currently conducting tests, quarantines, and other necessary measures to address the plague concerns, according to Solante.

“This is something also that's treatable. Mukhang malabo ang in terms of international spread,” the expert said. (It seems it’s unlikely in terms of international spread.)