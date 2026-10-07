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NUJP slams Duterte lawyer over ‘unintended’ media intimidation

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 5:32pm
NUJP slams Duterte lawyer over â€˜unintendedâ€™ media intimidation
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she arrives at the Hall of Justice in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Sept. 11, 2026.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) pushed back against one of Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyers for insinuating during the impeachment trial that the media could face criminal liability for reporting suspicious financial transactions.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 7, the Filipino journalists’ union rejected an earlier warning from defense counsel Mark Vinluan regarding the potential imprisonment and fines that members of the media could face for violating certain provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001 (AMLA).

“A cursory reading of the Anti-Money Laundering Act’s (AMLA) penal provisions nor an apology for “unintended” intimidation can never curtail the media’s freedom to report on suspicious transactions and the corruption spearheaded by public officials,” the NUJP said.

During the impeachment trial on Monday, October 5, Vinluan brought up the confidentiality provisions of the AMLA while cross-examining Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Secretariat Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura.

The defense lawyer questioned Buenaventura about Section 9 of the AMLA, which prohibits officers of the AMLC and the media from disclosing information and contents about reported suspicious financial transactions.

Some senator-judges called out Vinluan on the same day for his "intimidating" remarks against the media and the Senate impeachment court, while on the next trial day, Vinluan apologized, saying it was not his intention to cause intimidation.

Public interest matters

The NUJP reiterated that the media is free to report on suspicious financial activities involving public officials that have been disclosed in official proceedings, as these become matters of public interest.

The group explained that the public’s right to be informed and the press’ freedom to report take precedence over the interests of public officials whose transactions are under scrutiny.

Section 16 of the AMLA, meanwhile, also states that the law cannot be used for political prosecution or harassment.

The group also stressed that they will not take attempts to intimidate journalists lightly, whether it is unintended or not.

“Public officials and their lawyers should know better than to wield the AMLA as a threat against journalists simply for doing their jobs,” the NUJP said. “The public has the right to know. The press will continue to report on matters of public interest.”

AMLC

NUJP

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