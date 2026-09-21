World No. 1 pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters bound for Manila in October

MANILA, Philippines — You know there’s no stopping the Philippine pickleball craze when the world’s top player is headed to the country to further boost the sport’s popularity.

World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters has included Manila in her four-country Southeast Asian tour this October.

Waters will kick off her landmark multi-nation showcase in the Philippines then will head to Malaysia, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Her tour, handled by pickleball giant Franklin Sports, will see Waters showcasing her skills before pickleball-crazed fans in a rare opportunity set to further increase the sport’s soaring profile.

Franklin Sports said the Philippines’ selection as Waters’ primary stop is a testament to the country’s “emergence as a global phenomenon in racket sports.”

According to the company, with a staggering 1,213% year-over-year growth rate, the Philippines currently stands as the fastest-growing pickleball market in the world, topping Franklin Sports’ global expansion priorities.

"We are honored and excited to bring our Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase to the Philippines," said Jared Franklin, head of international at Franklin Sports.

"The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing pickleball markets in the world, and we couldn’t be prouder to bring the no. 1 player in the world, Anna Leigh Waters, to Manila.”

“As a world leader in pickleball, Franklin is committed to developing the sport and bringing players the very best products and innovation. It’s even more special to have Anna Leigh, the game’s greatest player, competing with and showcasing Franklin products that she trusts at the highest level. This visit reflects Franklin’s commitment to supporting the growth of pickleball on a global scale. We’re thrilled to connect with the incredible pickleball community in the Philippines and to play a part in the continued growth of this amazing sport."

Franklin Sports offers premium equipment trusted by elite global professionals who have won 105 medals year to date on the PPA and APP Pro Tours, including Hayden Patriquin, Paris Todd, Will Howells, Jimmy Liong, Sofia Sewing, Casey Diamond, Megan Fudge and Ryler DeHeart among others.

During the Waters’ tour, Filipino fans will get an up-close look at Franklin’s latest innovations. The showcase directly follows ALW’s viral September 2 Instagram post in front of her Times Square LED billboard in New York City, where she posed holding an all-black paddle featuring a bold white "?" graphic.

The mystery paddle serves as a global teaser for Franklin’s upcoming paddle launch and was the paddle Anna Leigh Waters won Major League Pickleball (MLP) finals with.

Attendees of the Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase will also see in action the legendary Franklin X-40 ball, universally regarded as the global gold standard for the sport. Holding over 75% market share in North America, the X-40 serves as the official ball of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT), Franklin US Open Pickleball Championships, APP Tour, Pickleball Slam, USA Pickleball, and over 1,000 additional tournaments worldwide.

Franklin said it also revealed plans to introduce an all-new, faster-playing ball endorsed by ALW near the turn of the year called the X-44.

Filipino players can access Franklin’s full range of paddles, balls, bags, footwear, and accessories nationwide through leading local retail partners, including Decathlon, Toby’s Sports, Chris Sports and Juego PH among several others.

Full details regarding local Showcase venues, schedule of play, and fan interaction opportunities for the Manila leg will be released in the coming weeks via Franklin Pickleball on Facebook and Instagram @franklinpickleball. (Contributed story)