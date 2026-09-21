^

Sports

World No. 1 pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters bound for Manila in October

Philstar.com
September 21, 2026 | 12:02pm
World No. 1 pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters bound for Manila in October
Anna Leigh Waters
Franklin Sports

MANILA, Philippines — You know there’s no stopping the Philippine pickleball craze when the world’s top player is headed to the country to further boost the sport’s popularity.

World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters has included Manila in her four-country Southeast Asian tour this October.

Waters will kick off her landmark multi-nation showcase in the Philippines then will head to Malaysia, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Her tour, handled by pickleball giant Franklin Sports, will see Waters showcasing her skills before pickleball-crazed fans in a rare opportunity set to further increase the sport’s soaring profile.

Franklin Sports said the Philippines’ selection as Waters’ primary stop is a testament to the country’s “emergence as a global phenomenon in racket sports.”

According to the company, with a staggering 1,213% year-over-year growth rate, the Philippines currently stands as the fastest-growing pickleball market in the world, topping Franklin Sports’ global expansion priorities.

"We are honored and excited to bring our Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase to the Philippines," said Jared Franklin, head of international at Franklin Sports. 

"The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing pickleball markets in the world, and we couldn’t be prouder to bring the no. 1 player in the world, Anna Leigh Waters, to Manila.”

“As a world leader in pickleball, Franklin is committed to developing the sport and bringing players the very best products and innovation. It’s even more special to have Anna Leigh, the game’s greatest player, competing with and showcasing Franklin products that she trusts at the highest level. This visit reflects Franklin’s commitment to supporting the growth of pickleball on a global scale. We’re thrilled to connect with the incredible pickleball community in the Philippines and to play a part in the continued growth of this amazing sport."

Franklin Sports offers premium equipment trusted by elite global professionals who have won 105 medals year to date on the PPA and APP Pro Tours, including Hayden Patriquin, Paris Todd, Will Howells, Jimmy Liong, Sofia Sewing, Casey Diamond, Megan Fudge and Ryler DeHeart among others. 

During the Waters’ tour, Filipino fans will get an up-close look at Franklin’s latest innovations. The showcase directly follows ALW’s viral September 2 Instagram post in front of her Times Square LED billboard in New York City, where she posed holding an all-black paddle featuring a bold white "?" graphic. 

The mystery paddle serves as a global teaser for Franklin’s upcoming paddle launch and was the paddle Anna Leigh Waters won Major League Pickleball (MLP) finals with. 

Attendees of the Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase will also see in action the legendary Franklin X-40 ball, universally regarded as the global gold standard for the sport. Holding over 75% market share in North America, the X-40 serves as the official ball of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT), Franklin US Open Pickleball Championships, APP Tour, Pickleball Slam, USA Pickleball, and over 1,000 additional tournaments worldwide. 

Franklin said it also revealed plans to introduce an all-new, faster-playing ball endorsed by ALW near the turn of the year called the X-44.

Filipino players can access Franklin’s full range of paddles, balls, bags, footwear, and accessories nationwide through leading local retail partners, including Decathlon, Toby’s Sports, Chris Sports and Juego PH among several others.

Full details regarding local Showcase venues, schedule of play, and fan interaction opportunities for the Manila leg will be released in the coming weeks via Franklin Pickleball on Facebook and Instagram @franklinpickleball(Contributed story)

ANNA LEIGH WATERS

FRANKLIN SPORTS

PICKLEBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala ready for SG Open

Eala ready for SG Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala will plunge back to action at this week’s Singapore Open, where she will come in as the No. 3 seed.
Sports
fbtw
PCU-D reigns supreme in UCAL Season 9 cheerdance tilt

PCU-D reigns supreme in UCAL Season 9 cheerdance tilt

4 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas captured the PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) streetdance...
Sports
fbtw
Tabanas, Sarines twins test mettle at Kenda Tire Cup in Tawian

Tabanas, Sarines twins test mettle at Kenda Tire Cup in Tawian

2 hours ago
Sixteen-year-old Isabella Tabanas gets her first taste of professional golf when she joins fellow ICTSI-backed amateurs Lisa...
Sports
fbtw
Arances, Caluya earn Elite honors

Arances, Caluya earn Elite honors

13 hours ago
Edgie Arances and Anisha Caluya turned in standout performances to claim top honors in the Filipino Elite Category of the...
Sports
fbtw
China swim sensation, 13, sets Asian Games record after Japan wins early

China swim sensation, 13, sets Asian Games record after Japan wins early

3 hours ago
hirteen-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi set an Asian Games record as she scorched to gold on Sunday's first full day...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ABAP opts to delist Marcial

ABAP opts to delist Marcial

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
ABAP president Marcus Manalo made the difficult decision to withdraw boxer Eumir Marcial from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Que leads ICTSI Negros Classic cast

Que leads ICTSI Negros Classic cast

13 hours ago
Angelo Que returns to the Philippine Golf Tour spotlight while Aidric Chan and multi-titled Clyde Mondilla also rejoin the...
Sports
fbtw
Chessers back in Top 15

Chessers back in Top 15

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda-Grafil bested Sayumi Halangoda on fourth board to fuel the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw

Boys against men: Young Philippine teqball team earns respect

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
At the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center, the applause wasn’t for a medal. It was for a boy who refused to go away.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with