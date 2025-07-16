^

Headlines

OVP spox Castelo: No lawyer-client ties with Atong Ang since 2009

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 3:03pm
OVP spox Castelo: No lawyer-client ties with Atong Ang since 2009
OVP spokesperson Ruth Castelo addresses the media during a press conference, July 9, 2025.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines —  Office of the Vice President spokesperson Ruth Castelo denied on Wednesday, July 16, that she still has a lawyer-client relationship with Atong Ang after the end of his probation in 2009.

Castelo said their professional ties ended after Ang was released from a Bicutan detention facility, where he served a two-year probation sentence related to a plea deal in connection with former President Joseph Estrada’s plunder case.

"As soon as he was released from Bicutan in 2009, that was the end of our lawyer-client relationship," she said at a press conference. 

Castelo represented Ang in 2007 on plunder charges and successfully secured probation for him by having him enter a plea deal. "Charlie Atong Ang was my client in 2007 for the crime of plunder. He went on probation — we succeeded in seeking probation," she said.

Since Ang's release in 2009, Castelo said she has not been involved in any of the businessman's activities.

"We remain friends, yes, but his own endeavors and businesses, I have nothing to do with them," the OVP spokesperson said.  

Castelo made the clarification while noting that the focus of the press conference should remain on the OVP rather than her personal background.  

In November 2006, Ang was extradited from the United States to the Philippines to face plunder charges alongside former President Joseph Estrada. Ang was accused of acting as Estrada’s bagman in illegal gambling operations. He had fled to the US following Estrada’s ouster.

Ang later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of corrupting a public official, or indirect bribery. He was sentenced to two years of probation, which he served until 2009.

ATONG ANG

MISSING SABUNGEROS

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

OVP

RUTH CASTELO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NCRPO chief denies role in missing sabungeros, eyes suit

Ex-NCRPO chief denies role in missing sabungeros, eyes suit

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo denied he is involved in the kidnapping and disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ seeks reversal of De Lima drug case acquittal

DOJ seeks reversal of De Lima drug case acquittal

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
State prosecutors have asked a Muntinlupa court to overturn the acquittal of ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima in one of the...
Headlines
fbtw
How does Congress plan to amend the 'outdated,' 'exploited' Bank Secrecy Law?

How does Congress plan to amend the 'outdated,' 'exploited' Bank Secrecy Law?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
A fresh push to amend the Bank Secrecy Law is gaining ground in Congress. But what’s behind this renewed effort —...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA may turn into tropical depression

LPA may turn into tropical depression

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
A low-pressure area east of Luzon may intensify into a tropical depression tomorrow, state meteorologists said.
Headlines
fbtw
First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed
play

First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
A Filipina overseas worker has died due to injuries sustained in the Israel-Iran bombings last month.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US Navy to build ship maintenance facility in Palawan

US Navy to build ship maintenance facility in Palawan

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The United States Navy is set to construct a new boat maintenance facility in Palawan that will service Philippine military...
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs to get 50% discount on Metro Manila trains

Seniors, PWDs to get 50% discount on Metro Manila trains

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The metro’s major railways are offering a 50% discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
Headlines
fbtw
DBM moves to prevent 2026 budget insertions

DBM moves to prevent 2026 budget insertions

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The executive branch is moving to prevent a repeat of controversial insertions by lawmakers in the annual outlay, as President...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos trust ratings up &ndash; SWS

Marcos trust ratings up – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Public trust in President Marcos recovered in the second quarter, while Vice President Sara Duterte remained the most trusted...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with