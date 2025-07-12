73% of Pinoys support govâ€™t assertion of West Philippine Sea ruling â€” survey

^

73% of Pinoys support gov’t assertion of West Philippine Sea ruling — survey

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 10:50am
Protesters wave flags and hold placards in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati, Metro Manila on July 12, 2023, during a demonstration held to mark the seventh anniversay of an international arbitral ruling that voided China's historical claims to the South China Sea, including the nine-dash line.
MANILA, Philippines — A large majority of Filipinos support the Marcos administration’s continued assertion of the country’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea, Pulse Asia said Saturday, July 12, amid heightened tensions with China in the disputed waters.

In its latest “Ulat ng Bayan” survey conducted from June 26 to 30, Pulse Asia found that 73% of Filipino adults agree the government must persist in defending the Philippines' maritime claims in accordance with international law, including the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping nine-dash line.

The survey also showed that only 7% disagreed with the statement, while 18% said they were undecided.

Support for the Philippines’ continued assertion of its maritime rights was highest in Metro Manila (83%) and Luzon (82%), with majority approval also posted in the Visayas (60%) and Mindanao (59%). The sentiment was consistent across socioeconomic classes.

Modernization, alliances seen as key defense measures

When asked what measures the government should pursue to strengthen its position in the West Philippine Sea, 65% of respondents cited the need to modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to bolster territorial defense.

Another 51% recommended reinforcing the country’s alliances by conducting joint patrols and military exercises with partners. Meanwhile, only 12% of Filipinos expressed preference for diplomatic engagement and filing protests against China.

The least popular options were holding leaders accountable to defend maritime interests (14%) and pursuing diplomatic protests (12%).

The survey, conducted from June 26 to 30, used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents and had a ±2.8% margin of error.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro earlier said the Philippines remains committed to a rules-based approach while also seeking cooperation with China in “non-sensitive areas.”

The release of the survey coincides with the ninth anniversary of the Hague tribunal ruling, which recognized the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and struck down China’s claim to historic rights over much of the South China Sea.

