17 Philippine officials on work visit to Israel trapped amid Iran's missile strikes

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 7:22pm
Israeli air defense systems intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 15, 2025.
AFP / Jalaa Marey

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:36 p.m.) — Seventeen government officials from the Philippines who went to Israel for an official visit are currently trapped in the country after it shut its airspace amid missile strikes from Iran.

The group, mostly local government officials, arrived in Israel between June 7 to 9 for an official training and work visit and were supposed to fly out June 20, Irit Savion, deputy head of MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, confirmed to Philstar.com. 

"The delegates came to Israel on an official government program and [are] guests of the government of Israel," Savion told Philstar.com in a phone interview. "We will make sure they will stay safe during all their stay in Israel and they will have a safe exit from Israel, too."

Israel launched a surprise missile attack on Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, triggering a tit-for-tat exchange of missiles that has since temporarily grounded all flights in and out of the country.

The Philippine officials are among several mayors and local leaders from various countries who were scheduled to attend a global innovation fair hosted by the Israeli government this week. The event has since been postponed. 

"The delegates from the Philippines are only part of a much bigger group. We have four parallel programs, and there are dozens of mayors in Israel from around the world at the moment," Savion said.

An earlier report by The Philippine Star said three mayors from Leyte were among those sent to Israel for the study tour.

Israeli authorities are currently housing the officials at a MASHAV center in central Israel. "Our team is giving them attention 24/7. They are also staying in the hotel in the center, and all their food, all their necessities are being provided," she said.

Savion said the current evacuation plan for the Philippine officials involves overland travel to Jordan in groups. "The direction is that the group will leave maybe in parts, not all of them together, but in the next coming days, they will leave land-wise to Jordan via a border passage between Israel and Jordan," she said.

Israel will cover all costs, including hotel stays in Jordan and flights back to the Philippines, she added. 

"We will make sure they are okay all the way. We will even support their stay in hotels in Jordan... we will make sure they have flights back to the Philippines, back in safe home as soon as possible from Jordan," Savion said.

"They still have some lectures and programs, trying to have the maximum benefit of their stay, even under these very, very different circumstances and not easy situation," the Israeli official added.

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed the officials' safety, telling Philstar.com in a message that they "are alright" and "can go home by crossing to Jordan, and from there fly home."

"The government of Israel has done everything to coordinate with the embassy of the Philippines in Israel. And with the authorities in Jordan, making sure they have a safe passage," Savion said.

Israel and Iran on Tuesday entered their fifth day of exchanging missile strikes, with civilian casualties on both sides. 

At least seven Filipinos in Israel have been wounded, one of whom is currently in critical condition. 

DFA

DILG

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT
