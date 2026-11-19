Vandolph's daughter Quira Quizon opens up on her cancer battle

MANILA, Philippines — Quira Quizon, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Vandolph and granddaughter of the late Dolphy, has opened up about her ongoing battle with lymphoma, sharing the emotional and physical challenges she has faced since her diagnosis.

In a Facebook post, Quira reflected on how the illness has changed her life, from what used to be ordinary days to hospital visits, medications and medical procedures.

“Being diagnosed with cancer has changed so much about the way I see life. What I thought would be ordinary days became hospital visits, medications, procedures, and sleepless nights,” she wrote.

“There have been times when my body felt like it was giving up on me, when I was exhausted, and when uncertainty of everything became almost too much,” she added.

Quira also expressed sadness over the experiences she has had to put on hold because of her illness, including opportunities to enjoy her youth.

She admitted that facing cancer has not always been easy, saying there were moments when fear, frustration and uncertainty overwhelmed her.

“I won’t pretend that I’ve been strong every single day. I’ve cried, gotten frustrated, felt scared, and questioned why this had to happen to me. There are days when I don’t feel brave, and I’ve learned that I don’t always have to be,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Quira expressed gratitude to the people who have continued to show her love and support throughout her journey.

She acknowledged that recovery would take time but said she remained hopeful about what lies ahead.

“I’m still figuring things out. There are still difficult days ahead, and I know healing isn’t something that happens overnight but I’m taking things one day at a time, hoping for better days and looking forward to the life waiting for me beyond all of this,” she said.

“I still have so much living to do, so many things to experience, and so many memories left to make. Here’s to better days, and to getting a little more of my life back,” she added.

Quira's mother, Jenn Quizon, also left an emotional message in the comments section of the post, assuring her daughter that the family would be there to support her.

“I love you ate. My heart is aching love. Be strong. Kami bahala sa lahat. But I thank God the way you think. Thank you for giving us the strength that we need. Ikaw din lakas namin ate. Mahal na mahal kita,” Jenn wrote.

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