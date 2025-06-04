NBI stops Tevesâ€™ jail transfer due to possible court confusion

^

NBI stops Teves’ jail transfer due to possible court confusion

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 7:30pm
NBI Director Jaime Santiago in a press conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at the NBI Headquarters in Pasay City.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has paused the transfer of custody for expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. amid concerns over possible jurisdictional conflicts among courts.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago, at a press conference on Wednesday, June 4, said that a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC), which handles one of Teves’ multiple cases, had issued a commitment order to transfer him to the Manila City Jail.

Santiago, however, ordered the bureau to hold the transfer because other courts handling Teves’ cases might also issue their own commitment orders, potentially resulting in conflicting directives.

Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, also filed a motion to consolidate all of Teves’ cases in one court to ensure clarity on where he should be detained.

“You know, different courts in Manila are handling the cases. It might be that one court we received [an order from] is for BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) Manila, another one for Bicutan, and another one for somewhere else. So I told my warden, hold that for now,” Santiago said in a mix of English and Filipino.

In a message to reporters, Topacio confirmed that Teves will be arraigned on Thursday, June 4, at the Manila RTC Branch 12, where he faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Teves was arrested by Timor-Leste authorities on the evening of May 27 after two years in hiding. He was deported to the Philippines on May 29, where he remains in NBI custody.

RELATED: Timor-Leste sets conditions on Teves deportation

Charges against Teves. Teves faces multiple charges related to killings in Negros Oriental, including accusations that he masterminded the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo in 2023. The charges are as follows:

  • 10 counts of murder at Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 13 counts of frustrated murder at Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 4 counts of attempted murder at Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 1 case of murder at Manila RTC Branch 12
  • 1 case of murder at Manila RTC Branch 15
  • 1 case of murder at Bayawan RTC Branch 63
  • Illegal possession of firearms and explosives at Manila RTC Branch 12
  • Multiple cases under the Terrorist Financing Prevention and Suppression Act at Quezon City RTC Branch 77

 

