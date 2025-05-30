^

After nearly 2 years in hiding, Teves insists innocence in Degamo slay

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 5:42pm
Expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. attends a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Pasay City on May 30, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Despite facing a string of criminal charges, expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. maintained that his conscience is clear regarding the assassination of slain Gov. Roel Degamo.

In a press conference on Friday, May 30, Teves said he is “prepared to face anybody” amid accusations that he was the mastermind behind the 2023 Pamplona massacre that killed Degamo and nine others.

“Wala namang problema, I can face anybody in this world,” Teves said.

(There’s no problem. I can face anybody in this world.)

His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, agreed, saying that his "client wishes to convey that his conscience is clear.” 

Philstar.com has reached out to Degamo’s widow, Congresswoman-elect Janice Degamo, for comment, but she has yet to respond.

‘Mixed emotions’

Teves, who returned to the country after nearly two years abroad, admitted to having mixed feelings about coming home.

“Malungkot ako dahil makukulong ako kahit hindi pa convicted… But on the other hand, I’m glad because I got to see my mother after two years at para matapos na rin ang mga kaso,” he said.

(I’m sad because I’ll be jailed even if I’m not yet convicted… But I’m glad I got to see my mother after two years and so these cases can be resolved.)

He also appealed for a speedy trial.

“Ang request ko sa korte, sana mabilis ang kaso. I trust my lawyers very well. Ang sakin lang, sana mabilis para matapos na,” Teves said.

(My request to the court is for a fast trial. I trust my lawyers. I just hope this ends soon.)

“At least matapos na rin. Kahit noong nandoon ako sa Timor-Leste, iniisip ko kung hindi man ako umuwi. Haharapin, kailangan din ito matapos eh,” he added.

(At least this will be over. Even while I was in Timor-Leste, I was thinking about what if I didn’t come home. I have to face this. This needs to end.)

Despite Teves’ statements, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla cast doubt on the sincerity of his return.

“In fact, if you analyze everything that happened, when it happened, he was abroad — but if he really was innocent, he would’ve come home immediately,” Remulla said in Filipino.

Teves linked to Degamo slay.  Teves was implicated in the March 2023 attack in Pamplona, Negros Oriental that left Degamo and nine others dead. Eleven suspects were arrested in the aftermath, with two of them naming a certain “Cong Teves” in media interviews.

At the time of the killings, Teves was in the United States, reportedly for medical treatment. He did not return to the Philippines and was eventually expelled from the House of Representatives in August 2023.

Teves, a known political rival of Degamo, had backed his brother Pryde Henry Teves in the 2022 gubernatorial race. Pryde Henry was initially declared the winner but was later unseated by Degamo following a Commission on Elections ruling.

Criminal cases and terror tag. Teves faces multiple cases tied to killings in Negros Oriental and is accused of being the mastermind behind Degamo’s murder.

The charges include:

  • 10 counts of murder (Manila RTC Branch 51)
  • 13 counts of frustrated murder (Manila RTC Branch 51)
  • 4 counts of attempted murder (Manila RTC Branch 51)
  • 1 count of murder (Manila RTC Branch 12)
  • 1 count of murder (Manila RTC Branch 15)
  • 1 count of murder (Bayawan RTC Branch 63)
  • Illegal possession of firearms and explosives (Manila RTC Branch 12)
  • Violations of the Terrorist Financing Prevention and Suppression Act (Quezon City RTC Branch 77)

Teves has also been designated a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council, leading to the continued freeze of his assets.

