'Hiding is over': Teves returns to Philippines after two years

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has been repatriated to the Philippines after nearly two years of evading arrest.

His return was confirmed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a video message on Thursday evening, May 29.

“As we know, former congressman Arnie Teves is facing charges of murder and other crimes related to the ambush killing of former Governor Degamo. We would also like to assure our citizens that such lawlessness will not go unpunished,” Marcos said.

“It is now time for Arnie Teves to face justice,” he added.

Teves left Dili, Timor-Leste on Thursday afternoon. He was rearrested on May 27 for lacking proper documentation, according to a statement from the Timor-Leste government.

As of writing, authorities have yet to confirm whether he landed at Villamor Air Base.

The decision to repatriate Teves was made by Timor-Leste’s Ministry of the Interior, despite a habeas corpus petition supposedly granted in his favor and an earlier rejection of the Philippines' extradition request by the Tribunal de Recursos.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that Teves would be turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) upon his arrival. His transfer was coordinated by Timor-Leste authorities and Philippine agencies, including the DOJ, the Bureau of Immigration and the NBI.

Teves went into hiding in 2023 after the assassination of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, in which he is accused of being the mastermind.

He is also facing charges in connection with other killings in Negros Oriental allegedly linked to him.