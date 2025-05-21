Govâ€™t officials failing their duty? Palace warns: 'You will all be fired'

^

Headlines

Gov’t officials failing their duty? Palace warns: 'You will all be fired'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 6:48pm
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro conducts a press conference in Malacañan Palace on May 21, 2025.
RTV Malacañang / Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace issued a stern warning to erring government officials following the removal of former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Chief Arnell Ignacio: those who fail to perform their duties properly will be fired.

Aside from Ignacio, OWWA Deputy Director Emma Sinclaire was also relieved of her post.

“Ito ay panawagan ng pangulo sa lahat ng mga nagtatrabaho sa ilalim niya na gampanan ninyo ang inyong trabaho, tanggalin ang panloloko o lokohan sa inyong pagtatrabaho dahil hindi po mangingimi ang pangulong tanggalin kayo sa puwesto. You will all be fired kapag hindi ninyo tinupad ang inyong mga obligasyon sa bayan,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said. 

(This is the president’s call to everyone who is working under him, to do their job right, to remove fraudulent works because the president will not hesitate to remove you. You will all be fired if you do not do your obligation to the country.) 

The Palace’s statements come after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. proclaimed that he is considering adopting a harsher, more confrontational stance against corruption in the government.

Marcos said that when there is a verified report of anomalies, the official involved would be removed without publicly disclosing the reason.

The government is currently probing a P1.4 billion land acquisition deal under the OWWA.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that they are considering filing charges against Ignacio. 

