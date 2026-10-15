China envoy urges dialogue on West Philippine Sea tensions

“Through communication and dialogues, we find ways to manage disputes,” Jing said at the second Diliman Dialogues hosted by Diliman College, titled “Southeast Asian Voices on China-ASEAN Relations: Pathways to Peace in the South China Sea.”

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan has urged the Philippines to exercise caution in discussing its maritime dispute with his country, calling for face-to-face dialogues to manage tensions as officials and analysts pushed for stronger regional cooperation during a forum in Quezon City.

“Through communication and dialogues, we find ways to manage disputes,” Jing said at the second Diliman Dialogues hosted by Diliman College, titled “Southeast Asian Voices on China-ASEAN Relations: Pathways to Peace in the South China Sea.”

Jing acknowledged the complexity of Manila-Beijing relations, saying they could not simply be described as good or bad. He urged both sides to separate areas of disagreement from other aspects of their relationship and encouraged more exchanges.

“We should encourage the two sides to visit each other more and sit face to face,” he said, adding that the Philippines should maintain balanced relations with China, the United States and other countries.

National security experts and lawmakers at the forum also stressed the need for dialogue, but emphasized that cooperation should protect Philippine interests and support a rules-based approach to the maritime dispute.

Former national security adviser Clarita Carlos said the Philippines should pursue multilateralism without becoming beholden to any country while House special committee on the West Philippine Sea chairman Antolin Oreta III said the dispute was not only about territory but also about upholding the law.

Philippines-China Studies Center director Rommel Banlaoi said Manila should maintain diplomatic balance and pursue cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, which could help create conditions for resolving maritime disputes.

Meanwhile, Association for Philippines-China Understanding chairman Raul Lambino called for greater cooperation in technology, energy and food security, maintaining that partnerships with neighboring countries could support national development.

Diliman College president and CEO Anna Dominique Coseteng, however, cautioned against rhetoric that could deepen distrust, saying national security concerns should not fuel prejudice against Filipino-Chinese communities.

But while Beijing’s ambassador was calling for caution, the Philippine Coast Guard was driving away Chinese fishing boats from Lawak Island.

According to the PCG, four small boats were reportedly deployed by the Chinese fishing vessel Yuetaiyu 63168 when it anchored within the territorial sea of the island.

Lawak Island is a Philippine-occupied feature in the West Philippine Sea. It is part of the Kalayaan municipality in Palawan.

PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said the Chinese vessels ignored repeated radio challenges but eventually left.

Meanwhile, Tarriela slammed the Chinese ambassador’s statement that Beijing “may easily win” if it chooses to use force against the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea.

In a chance interview, Quan said the Philippines is “fortunate to have a neighbor like China” which does not use force to address the tensions in the area.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan has urged the Philippines to exercise caution in discussing its maritime dispute with his country, calling for face-to-face dialogues to manage tensions as officials and analysts pushed for stronger regional cooperation during a forum in Quezon City.

“Through communication and dialogues, we find ways to manage disputes,” Jing said at the second Diliman Dialogues hosted by Diliman College, titled “Southeast Asian Voices on China-ASEAN Relations: Pathways to Peace in the South China Sea.”

Jing acknowledged the complexity of Manila-Beijing relations, saying they could not simply be described as good or bad. He urged both sides to separate areas of disagreement from other aspects of their relationship and encouraged more exchanges.

“We should encourage the two sides to visit each other more and sit face to face,” he said, adding that the Philippines should maintain balanced relations with China, the United States and other countries.

National security experts and lawmakers at the forum also stressed the need for dialogue, but emphasized that cooperation should protect Philippine interests and support a rules-based approach to the maritime dispute.

Former national security adviser Clarita Carlos said the Philippines should pursue multilateralism without becoming beholden to any country while House special committee on the West Philippine Sea chairman Antolin Oreta III said the dispute was not only about territory but also about upholding the law.

Philippines-China Studies Center director Rommel Banlaoi said Manila should maintain diplomatic balance and pursue cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, which could help create conditions for resolving maritime disputes.

Meanwhile, Association for Philippines-China Understanding chairman Raul Lambino called for greater cooperation in technology, energy and food security, maintaining that partnerships with neighboring countries could support national development.

Diliman College president and CEO Anna Dominique Coseteng, however, cautioned against rhetoric that could deepen distrust, saying national security concerns should not fuel prejudice against Filipino-Chinese communities.

But while Beijing’s ambassador was calling for caution, the Philippine Coast Guard was driving away Chinese fishing boats from Lawak Island.

According to the PCG, four small boats were reportedly deployed by the Chinese fishing vessel Yuetaiyu 63168 when it anchored within the territorial sea of the island.

Lawak Island is a Philippine-occupied feature in the West Philippine Sea. It is part of the Kalayaan municipality in Palawan.

PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said the Chinese vessels ignored repeated radio challenges but eventually left.

Meanwhile, Tarriela slammed the Chinese ambassador’s statement that Beijing “may easily win” if it chooses to use force against the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea.

In a chance interview, Quan said the Philippines is “fortunate to have a neighbor like China” which does not use force to address the tensions in the area.

“A guest who reminds his host that he could easily beat him up, but has graciously decided not to, is not describing friendship,” Tarriela said.

At the recent South China Sea International Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, the Philippines underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and strengthening maritime cooperation in addressing emerging challenges to the regional maritime order.

The conference brought together over 300 participants composed of government officials, policymakers, maritime experts, academics among other stakeholders.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim said unilateral actions beyond what is permitted under international law, as well as coercive conduct, have heightened risks for coastal states.

Herrera-Lim emphasized that, for the Philippines, lasting peace and prosperity at sea can rest on nothing other than the rule of law.

The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the final and binding 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, he said, serve as the twin anchors of Philippine maritime policy. – Pia Lee-Brago, Andrew Ronquillo