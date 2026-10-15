^

Headlines

China envoy urges dialogue on West Philippine Sea tensions

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2026 | 12:00am
China envoy urges dialogue on West Philippine Sea tensions
“Through communication and dialogues, we find ways to manage disputes,” Jing said at the second Diliman Dialogues hosted by Diliman College, titled “Southeast Asian Voices on China-ASEAN Relations: Pathways to Peace in the South China Sea.”
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines —  Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan has urged the Philippines to exercise caution in discussing its maritime dispute with his country, calling for face-to-face dialogues to manage tensions as officials and analysts pushed for stronger regional cooperation during a forum in Quezon City.

“Through communication and dialogues, we find ways to manage disputes,” Jing said at the second Diliman Dialogues hosted by Diliman College, titled “Southeast Asian Voices on China-ASEAN Relations: Pathways to Peace in the South China Sea.”

Jing acknowledged the complexity of Manila-Beijing relations, saying they could not simply be described as good or bad. He urged both sides to separate areas of disagreement from other aspects of their relationship and encouraged more exchanges.

“We should encourage the two sides to visit each other more and sit face to face,” he said, adding that the Philippines should maintain balanced relations with China, the United States and other countries.

National security experts and lawmakers at the forum also stressed the need for dialogue, but emphasized that cooperation should protect Philippine interests and support a rules-based approach to the maritime dispute.

Former national security adviser Clarita Carlos said the Philippines should pursue multilateralism without becoming beholden to any country while House special committee on the West Philippine Sea chairman Antolin Oreta III said the dispute was not only about territory but also about upholding the law.

Philippines-China Studies Center director Rommel Banlaoi said Manila should maintain diplomatic balance and pursue cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, which could help create conditions for resolving maritime disputes.

Meanwhile, Association for Philippines-China Understanding chairman Raul Lambino called for greater cooperation in technology, energy and food security, maintaining that partnerships with neighboring countries could support national development.

Diliman College president and CEO Anna Dominique Coseteng, however, cautioned against rhetoric that could deepen distrust, saying national security concerns should not fuel prejudice against Filipino-Chinese communities.

But while Beijing’s ambassador was calling for caution, the Philippine Coast Guard was driving away Chinese fishing boats from Lawak Island.

According to the PCG, four small boats were reportedly deployed by the Chinese fishing vessel Yuetaiyu 63168 when it anchored within the territorial sea of the island.

Lawak Island is a Philippine-occupied feature in the West Philippine Sea. It is part of the Kalayaan municipality in Palawan.

PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said the Chinese vessels ignored repeated radio challenges but eventually left.

Meanwhile, Tarriela slammed the Chinese ambassador’s statement that Beijing “may easily win” if it chooses to use force against the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea.

In a chance interview, Quan said the Philippines is “fortunate to have a neighbor like China” which does not use force to address the tensions in the area.

MANILA, Philippines —  Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan has urged the Philippines to exercise caution in discussing its maritime dispute with his country, calling for face-to-face dialogues to manage tensions as officials and analysts pushed for stronger regional cooperation during a forum in Quezon City.

“Through communication and dialogues, we find ways to manage disputes,” Jing said at the second Diliman Dialogues hosted by Diliman College, titled “Southeast Asian Voices on China-ASEAN Relations: Pathways to Peace in the South China Sea.”

Jing acknowledged the complexity of Manila-Beijing relations, saying they could not simply be described as good or bad. He urged both sides to separate areas of disagreement from other aspects of their relationship and encouraged more exchanges.

“We should encourage the two sides to visit each other more and sit face to face,” he said, adding that the Philippines should maintain balanced relations with China, the United States and other countries.

National security experts and lawmakers at the forum also stressed the need for dialogue, but emphasized that cooperation should protect Philippine interests and support a rules-based approach to the maritime dispute.

Former national security adviser Clarita Carlos said the Philippines should pursue multilateralism without becoming beholden to any country while House special committee on the West Philippine Sea chairman Antolin Oreta III said the dispute was not only about territory but also about upholding the law.

Philippines-China Studies Center director Rommel Banlaoi said Manila should maintain diplomatic balance and pursue cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, which could help create conditions for resolving maritime disputes.

Meanwhile, Association for Philippines-China Understanding chairman Raul Lambino called for greater cooperation in technology, energy and food security, maintaining that partnerships with neighboring countries could support national development.

Diliman College president and CEO Anna Dominique Coseteng, however, cautioned against rhetoric that could deepen distrust, saying national security concerns should not fuel prejudice against Filipino-Chinese communities.

But while Beijing’s ambassador was calling for caution, the Philippine Coast Guard was driving away Chinese fishing boats from Lawak Island.

According to the PCG, four small boats were reportedly deployed by the Chinese fishing vessel Yuetaiyu 63168 when it anchored within the territorial sea of the island.

Lawak Island is a Philippine-occupied feature in the West Philippine Sea. It is part of the Kalayaan municipality in Palawan.

PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said the Chinese vessels ignored repeated radio challenges but eventually left.

Meanwhile, Tarriela slammed the Chinese ambassador’s statement that Beijing “may easily win” if it chooses to use force against the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea.

In a chance interview, Quan said the Philippines is “fortunate to have a neighbor like China” which does not use force to address the tensions in the area.

“A guest who reminds his host that he could easily beat him up, but has graciously decided not to, is not describing friendship,” Tarriela said.

At the recent South China Sea International Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, the Philippines underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and strengthening maritime cooperation in addressing emerging challenges to the regional maritime order.

The conference brought together over 300 participants composed of government officials, policymakers, maritime experts, academics among other stakeholders.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim said unilateral actions beyond what is permitted under international law, as well as coercive conduct, have heightened risks for coastal states.

Herrera-Lim emphasized that, for the Philippines, lasting peace and prosperity at sea can rest on nothing other than the rule of law.

The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the final and binding 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, he said, serve as the twin anchors of Philippine maritime policy. – Pia Lee-Brago, Andrew Ronquillo

WPS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, October 14, the Office of the Ombudsman said that it has granted 1655 SALN requests.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget&rsquo;

‘House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Senate finance committee chairman JV Ejercito has raised concerns over the House of Representatives’ realignments in...
Headlines
fbtw
VP to House prosecutors: Where&rsquo;s the evidence?

VP to House prosecutors: Where’s the evidence?

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte believes that the House prosecutors had to withdraw three of the four cases in the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As her legal team prepares to take its turn in presenting her side in the impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte should...
Headlines
fbtw

Most Pinoys want Sara in impeach trial – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A majority of Filipinos want Vice President Sara Duterte to testify in the impeachment trial against her, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI: No need for price freeze on bottled water

DTI: No need for price freeze on bottled water

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
 A price freeze on bottled water is not necessary for now as prices remain stable, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
P3.5 billion Laos drugs linked to Davao-based group?

P3.5 billion Laos drugs linked to Davao-based group?

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is pursuing leads, but has yet to establish evidence that a Davao-based drug syndicate...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson vows scrutiny of House realignments in 2027 budget

Lacson vows scrutiny of House realignments in 2027 budget

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson has vowed to scrutinize billions in realignments in the House of Representatives’ version of the...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI chief dares VP: File case over properties probe

NBI chief dares VP: File case over properties probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag is challenging Vice President Sara Duterte to file a case if she...
Headlines
fbtw
Refuting dropped raps vs Sara a waste of time&ndash; prosecutors

Refuting dropped raps vs Sara a waste of time– prosecutors

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The decision to withdraw three of the four Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte was meant to expedite...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with