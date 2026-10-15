^

Headlines

Poll: Inflation, corruption top concerns of Pinoys

Janvic Mateo, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2026 | 12:00am
Poll: Inflation, corruption top concerns of Pinoys
Results of the Sept. 17 to 24 survey released yesterday found that 71 percent of the respondents considered inflation as among the three most urgent national concerns of the respondents.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —   More than four years into the Marcos administration, reducing the basic cost of goods remains the most urgent concern of most Filipinos, based on a recent survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

Results of the Sept. 17 to 24 survey released yesterday found that 71 percent of the respondents considered inflation as among the three most urgent national concerns of the respondents.

It went up by 14 percentage points from 57 percent in a similar survey conducted in July.

Reacting to the survey results, Malacañang assured the nation efforts are being made to fight hunger.

“These interventions are continuously being undertaken by the government,” Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said at a media briefing.

“If some of our countrymen are not yet covered by the assistance of the government, we would want to know where they are  located so we can assess the situation, determine what is lacking and identity the assistance we can provide,” she added.

Based on the survey, controlling inflation was ranked first by 36 percent of the respondents, the largest proportion among issues included in the poll.

It was also the issue selected by most respondents across geographic areas and socio-economic classes.

Meanwhile, 39 percent of the respondents identified graft and corruption as among their top three concern. It went down from 43 percent in July.

Other top issues included in the survey were increasing the pay of workers (36 percent), fighting criminality (24 percent), reducing poverty (21 percent), creating more jobs (18 percent), fighting the widespread sale and use of illegal drugs (18 percent) and lowering the price of gasoline (14 percent).

Selected by less than 10 percent of the respondents were issues such as providing assistance to farmers, promoting peace, addressing hunger, equal enforcement of the law, reducing taxes, responding to needs of areas affected by calamities, stopping the destruction of the environment, providing support to small businesses, defending the integrity of Philippine territory, protecting overseas workers and preparing to face any kind of terrorism.

The survey had 2,400 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus two percent.

PULSE ASIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, October 14, the Office of the Ombudsman said that it has granted 1655 SALN requests.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget&rsquo;

‘House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Senate finance committee chairman JV Ejercito has raised concerns over the House of Representatives’ realignments in...
Headlines
fbtw
VP to House prosecutors: Where&rsquo;s the evidence?

VP to House prosecutors: Where’s the evidence?

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte believes that the House prosecutors had to withdraw three of the four cases in the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As her legal team prepares to take its turn in presenting her side in the impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte should...
Headlines
fbtw

Most Pinoys want Sara in impeach trial – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A majority of Filipinos want Vice President Sara Duterte to testify in the impeachment trial against her, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DepEd hires 339 school counselor associates for Metro Manila

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
 The Department of Education  has hired 339 newly appointed school counselor associates for Metro Manila as it marked the nationwide observance of Mental Health Awareness Month and National School Safety...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. wishes Pope Leo XIV speedy recovery

Marcos Jr. wishes Pope Leo XIV speedy recovery

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday joined world leaders in wishing for the speedy recovery of Pope Leo XIV, who has been diagnosed...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOF exec Magno eyes 2028 Senate seat

Ex-DOF exec Magno eyes 2028 Senate seat

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 1 hour ago
Former finance undersecretary Cielo Magno has confirmed her bid for a Senate seat in the 2028 national elections, with health...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war dehumanized people&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war dehumanized people’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Despite the change in government leadership and former president Rodrigo Duterte’s detention in The Hague, drug war...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with