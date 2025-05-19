^

Headlines

P1.4 billion OWWA land deal being probed

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 19, 2025 | 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is investigating a P1.4 billion land acquisition deal allegedly made by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), according to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac. 

In an interview on the Philippine News Agency, Cacdac said that they are investigating the land acquisition, which was made under the former OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio, who was appointed by former president Rodrigo Duterte. 

The property was intended as a halfway house for overseas Filipino workers returning from abroad during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Cacdac said the OWWA board of trustees did not approve the project.

Malacañang has also commented on the matter. 

“Sa ngayon po ay under investigation pa po ang lahat at kung mayroon pa pong ibang mga opisyal na involved dito ay magkakaroon po ng action kung sila man ay tatanggalin, sususpendihin,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said. 

(For now, all of this is under investigation and if there is an official involved in this, there will be action on this and they may be removed or suspended.) 

Castro said that initial results from the infestation show that the OWWA trust fund is unaffected. The OWWA Fund is a private fund held by the administration and cannot be accrued by the national government. 

Ignacio was recently replaced by Patricia Yvonne Caunan, who was previously an undersecretary. 

Cacdac, however, made it clear that Ignacio was removed from office, not replaced. The DMW is currently studying possible cases that could be filed.

ARNELL IGNACIO

OWWA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The constitutional process of impeachment has no room for the "chaos and theatrics" favored by Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara asks brother to seek House speakership

VP Sara asks brother to seek House speakership

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Less than a week after the elections, Vice President Sara Duterte said she has asked her brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Most of the lawmakers who voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte were reelected in the midterm polls, debunking a scenario...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged brains in Que kidnap-slay nabbed in Boracay

Alleged brains in Que kidnap-slay nabbed in Boracay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two more suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver were arrested at...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Proclamation of 2025 midterm party-list winners
play

LIVE: Proclamation of 2025 midterm party-list winners

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to proclaim the newly elected party-lists this Monday afternoon, May...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Among top-voted party-lists, Duterte Youth not yet proclaimed

Among top-voted party-lists, Duterte Youth not yet proclaimed

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Although listed among the 54 party-lists that secured seats, Duterte Youth and Bagong Henerasyon were not proclaimed due...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec proclaims 52 party-list winners, defers 2 others over disqualification cases

Comelec proclaims 52 party-list winners, defers 2 others over disqualification cases

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has proclaimed 52 winning party-lists in the 2025 midterm elections, while deferring the proclamation...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor seeks delay in disclosure of witnesses in Duterte case due to safety concerns

ICC prosecutor seeks delay in disclosure of witnesses in Duterte case due to safety concerns

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Khan said his office, in consultation with the court's Security and Protection Unit, assessed that immediate disclosure...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with