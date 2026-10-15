^

Headlines

Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 15, 2026 | 7:44am
Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year
Office of the Ombudsman along Agham Road in Quezon City.
Wikipedia / patrickroque01

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has granted more than 1,600 requests for Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) a year after the anti-graft office lifted the restrictions on access to these documents by the media and the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 14, the Office of the Ombudsman said that it had granted 1,655 SALN requests.

“One of my first acts as Ombudsman was to tear down the barriers to the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth of public officials,” Remulla said in a statement.

“For years, the public was told to ask the official's permission before seeing what that official owned. We ended that,” he added.

Remulla also stressed that making government officials' financial disclosures accessible to the public is vital to maintaining transparency and accountability.

“Ang yaman ng isang lingkod-bayan ay hindi pribadong usapin. Kapag pera ng bayan ang pinag-uusapan, may karapatan ang bayan na malaman,” he said.

(The wealth of a public servant is not a private matter. When it comes to the people's money, the people have a right to know.)

On Oct. 14, 2025, then newly appointed Ombudsman Remulla lifted the restriction on SALN access imposed by former Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

The previous requirement for access to an official’s SALN barred the public and the media from obtaining copies of officials’ disclosures without a notarized letter of authority from the declarant.

BOYING REMULLA

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

OMBUDSMAN

SALN

STATEMENT OF ASSETS LIABILITIES AND NETWORTH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Most Pinoys want Sara in impeach trial – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos want Vice President Sara Duterte to testify in the impeachment trial against her, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
VP to House prosecutors: Where&rsquo;s the evidence?

VP to House prosecutors: Where’s the evidence?

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte believes that the House prosecutors had to withdraw three of the four cases in the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw

Legarda extends leave anew

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Sen. Loren Legarda has asked for another extension of her medical leave abroad, Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. confirmed yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Robin, allies threaten to stop attending trial

Robin, allies threaten to stop attending trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 days ago
It is possible for some senator-judges to soon stop attending the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Sen. Robinhood...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP backs Gibo on cutting comms with China military

AFP backs Gibo on cutting comms with China military

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has expressed full support for Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr.’s decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COA flags Sandiganbayan justices&rsquo; foreign trips

COA flags Sandiganbayan justices’ foreign trips

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan was called out for failing to justify with proper documentation its expenses related to overseas trips of...
Headlines
fbtw
Hunger rises to 22.6% in Q3 &ndash; SWS

Hunger rises to 22.6% in Q3 – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
More Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger in the third quarter of the year, according to a Social Weather Stations s...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump visiting Manila for ASEAN Summit in November

Trump visiting Manila for ASEAN Summit in November

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations  Summit in Manila in November,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys trust journalists over vloggers &ndash; survey

Pinoys trust journalists over vloggers – survey

By Andrew Ronquillo | 10 hours ago
Despite an expanded information environment, a survey on Tuesday found that journalists remain Filipinos’ main...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with