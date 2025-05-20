^

Headlines

PCG monitoring 2 Chinese research vessels within EEZ

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 1:06pm
PCG monitoring 2 Chinese research vessels within EEZ
Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard on the South China Sea, speaks during a press conference in Manila on May 1, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard is currently tracking two Chinese research vessels presumed to be conducting unauthorized marine scientific research inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, PCG Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said on Tuesday, May 20.

The first vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 302, was first detected entering the Union Banks, a group of features in the Spratlys Island within the Philippine EEZ, on Monday, May 19, Tarriela said.

The second vessel, Tan Sou Er Hao, was first monitored entering the Philippine EEZ three days ago.

The Coast Guard has since deployed aircraft to challenge the two vessels by radio, Tarriela said, but the Chinese vessels have not responded to any of the challenges.

Tarriela added that a third Chinese research vessel, Zhong Shan Da Xue, departed from China's Guangdong province on March 31 to conduct marine scientific research in the northern part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The vessel remained there for an unspecified period before returning to Guangdong on May 20.

"One thing is clear, they are violating our exclusive economic zone. And their marine scientific research is basically a violation of international law," Tarriela said at a press conference where he shared the PCG's findings. "We never permitted the Chinese government to conduct marine scientific research within our own exclusive economic zone."

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Xiang Yang Hong 302, a 100-meter research vessel operated by China’s State Oceanic Administration, was located 118 nautical miles off the coast of Rizal, Palawan. 

It departed from Hainan on May 1 and was tracked by the PCG using Canada’s dark vessel detection technology.

"The capability of this Chinese research vessel is to conduct deep-sea surveying. This is the reason why it is also equipped with remotely operated vehicle and underwater drones," Tarriela said.

The second research vessel, Tan Suo Er Hao, was last detected on Tuesday about 103.5 nautical miles off the coast of Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

Tarriela said it departed from Hainan, China, on May 8 and is operated by the China Ocean Mineral Research and Development Association, with personnel from the Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering.

He confirmed that PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has deployed aircraft for the past two days to monitor the vessels' movements.

"The Coast Guard aircraft also challenged these Chinese research vessels. And as what we always expect, they never responded to our radio challenges," Tarriela said.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, foreign vessels must obtain prior authorization from coastal states before conducting marine scientific research in their exclusive economic zones.

"These Chinese research vessels are always considered to be for dual use. It can be for scientific or civilian. It can also be used for military because of for the use of submarine navigation or seamen," Tarriela said.

While the PCG attempts to drive these vessels out, Tarriela said there are "reports" that the information gathered by the research vessels were being sent to the People's Liberation Army Navy "for whatever reasons that they can make use of those data."

This is not the first time that Chinese research vessels have entered the country's EEZ without permission. 

In early May, the PCG tailed the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo 3 after it entered the Philippines' EEZ and recorded its crew retrieving a deep-sea submersible capable of reaching 4,500 meters. 

The vessel was also observed recovering an unidentified yellow piece of equipment, possibly related to marine scientific research activities 

Such activities are seen by the PCG as a possible security threat as deep-sea mapping of the country's seabed can facilitate submarine deployment.

The Philippine Navy earlier said that China has likely deployed drones to map the country's underwater terrain — data with potential military use for "undersea warfare"  — based on forensic evidence from drones recovered in Philippine waters from 2022 to 2024. 

China claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea through its so-called "nine-dash line" — a position invalidated by the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. 

BEIJING

CHINA

JAY TARRIELA

PCG

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The constitutional process of impeachment has no room for the "chaos and theatrics" favored by Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes

Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Following a heated political rivalry that culminated in a disappointing election turnout for the administration, President...
Headlines
fbtw
New senior high school curriculum: DepEd explains how it will roll out

New senior high school curriculum: DepEd explains how it will roll out

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education will roll out its new senior high school curriculum in 841 pilot schools this upcoming school...
Headlines
fbtw
100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Most of the lawmakers who voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte were reelected in the midterm polls, debunking a scenario...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospitals worried about bills of patients sponsored by losing bets

Hospitals worried about bills of patients sponsored by losing bets

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Citing political sponsorship issues following the recent elections, private hospitals raised concern yesterday over more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sandiganbayan orders release of Romualdez kin&rsquo;s sequestered assets

Sandiganbayan orders release of Romualdez kin’s sequestered assets

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has ordered the release of millions of pesos in assets and earnings of the family of the late ambassador...
Headlines
fbtw
More heads to roll after performance review &ndash; Marcos

More heads to roll after performance review – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
While a number of names have already come and gone, President Marcos yesterday raised the possibility of more heads rolling...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US to hold annual &lsquo;Kamandag&rsquo; exercises

Philippines, US to hold annual ‘Kamandag’ exercises

By Pia Lee Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Marines and the US Marine Corps will lead contingents from the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea from May...
Headlines
fbtw
Government allots P760 million for extra honorarium of poll workers

Government allots P760 million for extra honorarium of poll workers

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The government has allocated nearly P760 million to provide an additional P1,000 honorarium to teachers and poll workers who...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: P20/K rice in Mindanao by July

DA: P20/K rice in Mindanao by July

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The P20-a-kilo rice program will be available in Mindanao by July, the Department of Agriculture said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with