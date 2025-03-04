^

Headlines

EDSA rehab to start in Monumento area on March 24; busway to switch lanes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 6:07pm
EDSA rehab to start in Monumento area on March 24; busway to switch lanes
A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Nov. 7, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to begin major rehabilitation efforts on the northbound portion of EDSA in Monumento.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 4, DPWH-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) said that it will conduct the rehabilitation one lane at a time.

“By end of March 2025, the one segment of the rehabilitation will start in the northbound portion from Quezon City/Caloocan boundary to Monumento,” the agency said. 

The announcement of EDSA’s rehabilitation sparked concerns among commuters, who feared it could lead to heavy traffic. 

Some have also raised concerns about how EDSA's rehabilitation efforts will impact the operation of the exclusive busway.

The DPWH said that the EDSA busway will remain operational during the rehabilitation. 

“The DPWH-NCR assures that the EDSA bus carousel will remain operational, however, it will be temporarily relocated on its adjacent lane, while EDSA bus stations remain open for the commuters,” the agency said. 

In a separate interview with DZBB, DPWH-NCR Regional Director Loreta Malaluan said that buses will need to share a portion of the lane with other vehicles on EDSA.

Work on the northbound lane is set to begin on March 24 and is expected to last for approximately six months, with completion anticipated in September or October.

The entire EDSA rehabilitation project, including the southbound lane, is expected to take about one and a half years to complete.

Malaluan also mentioned that the DPWH is still finalizing the necessary documents to begin work on the southbound lane.

DPWH

EDSA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Danger&rsquo; heat index shuts down schools

‘Danger’ heat index shuts down schools

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Extreme heat leading to unbearable classroom conditions forced schools in Metro Manila to send students home yesterday, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites &lsquo;Sexy Babe&rsquo; contestant

Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites ‘Sexy Babe’ contestant

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Viral “Sexy Babe” contestant Heart Aquino is expected to visit the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros...
Headlines
fbtw
Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news &mdash; Palace

Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news — Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Presidential Communications Office is considering several measures to curb rampant fake news online, including regulating...
Headlines
fbtw
Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
A Senate investigation has been requested over the collapse of several bridges across the country in the past several years,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Too hot at work? Here&rsquo;s what DOLE requires employers to do in case of heat stress

Too hot at work? Here’s what DOLE requires employers to do in case of heat stress

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Schools across the country have suspended classes due to high heat indices to protect students—but what about work...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
DA, NFA pressed to keep palay farmgate prices fair, reduce imports

DA, NFA pressed to keep palay farmgate prices fair, reduce imports

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
With the palay harvest season approaching amid the dry season, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and National Food Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Teacher asks Supreme Court to clarify questions on VP Sara's impeachment

Teacher asks Supreme Court to clarify questions on VP Sara's impeachment

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Barry Tayam, 29, filed a declaratory relief before the high court asking for an “interpretation” of the Constitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with