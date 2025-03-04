EDSA rehab to start in Monumento area on March 24; busway to switch lanes

A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Nov. 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to begin major rehabilitation efforts on the northbound portion of EDSA in Monumento.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 4, DPWH-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) said that it will conduct the rehabilitation one lane at a time.

“By end of March 2025, the one segment of the rehabilitation will start in the northbound portion from Quezon City/Caloocan boundary to Monumento,” the agency said.

The announcement of EDSA’s rehabilitation sparked concerns among commuters, who feared it could lead to heavy traffic.

Some have also raised concerns about how EDSA's rehabilitation efforts will impact the operation of the exclusive busway.

The DPWH said that the EDSA busway will remain operational during the rehabilitation.

“The DPWH-NCR assures that the EDSA bus carousel will remain operational, however, it will be temporarily relocated on its adjacent lane, while EDSA bus stations remain open for the commuters,” the agency said.

In a separate interview with DZBB, DPWH-NCR Regional Director Loreta Malaluan said that buses will need to share a portion of the lane with other vehicles on EDSA.

Work on the northbound lane is set to begin on March 24 and is expected to last for approximately six months, with completion anticipated in September or October.

The entire EDSA rehabilitation project, including the southbound lane, is expected to take about one and a half years to complete.

Malaluan also mentioned that the DPWH is still finalizing the necessary documents to begin work on the southbound lane.