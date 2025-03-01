^

4 Chinese 'spies' tied to CCP-linked groups, donated to LGUs, cops – report

Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 12:14pm
Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner (front R), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Jaime Santiago (front C) and undersecretary of the Department of Justice Raul Vasquez (front L) wait to start the presentation of five arrested alleged Chinese spies (back row) at a press conference at the NBI office in Manila on January 30, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Four Chinese nationals arrested in January for alleged espionage were found to have led Chinese Communist Party-affiliated groups that donated cash and vehicles to Philippine cities and police forces, Reuters reported.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the men—Wang Yongyi, Wu Junren, Cai Shaohuang, and Chen Haitao—were charged with espionage after allegedly flying drones to gather images of Philippine naval forces near the South China Sea.

Photos and maps of sensitive sites were reportedly found on their devices.

The accused were leaders of civic groups linked to Beijing's United Front Work Department, which oversees foreign influence operations. These groups made donations, including motorbikes to Manila police and patrol vehicles to Tarlac authorities in 2022, but the motives remain unclear.

The NBI described the suspects as posing as "harmless" civic group members while conducting surveillance.

Tarlac is home to key military bases used in joint Philippine-U.S. exercises.

What went before. Authorities have made related arrests of Chinese nationals for espionage, including the use of International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers near sensitive sites like Malacañang and Camp Aguinaldo.

Authorities have intensified counterintelligence efforts amid rising tensions with China over the South China Sea. Malacañang, meanwhile, expressed serious concerns over the incidents, which prompted tightened security around the presidential palace premises.

Read the full Reuters report on Interaksyon.

