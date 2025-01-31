Economic concerns top voter priorities for 2025 â€” survey

^

Economic concerns top voter priorities for 2025 — survey

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 5:20pm
Residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Binondo, Manila go about their daily routine.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Economic concerns and basic social services are the leading factors that will influence Filipino voters' choices in 2025, according to a new survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from January 17 to 20, shows that 94% of Filipinos would support candidates who prioritize increasing employment opportunities and developing agriculture to ensure food security, respectively.

Healthcare access follows closely behind, with 93% of respondents saying they would back candidates advocating for a stronger health system. Equal access to education and workers' rights, including overseas Filipino workers' welfare, both garnered 92% support. 

Survey findings by the Social Weather Stations in partnership with Stratbase Group.
Stratbase Group

Stratbase Institute President Victor Manhit said the survey findings show that Filipinos remain most concerned about jobs and food security. 

There are less than two weeks before the start of the campaign period (February 11) for the midterm elections. 

“Achieving food security is a reachable goal and it is imperative that we keep a laser-like focus on this issue because it affects every Filipino and seeps into each aspect of our nation’s life," Manhit said in a statement.

The SWS survey also highlighted Filipinos' growing concern about climate change, with 87% saying they would support candidates who prioritize climate action and disaster preparedness. The same percentage would back those focusing on poverty and hunger reduction.

Amid persistent inflation concerns, 85% of respondents indicated they would vote for candidates who promise to control prices of basic goods and services, according to the SWS survey.  

The country's average inflation rate settled at 3.2% in 2024, which is within the government's target range of 2-4%. However, a survey by a different polling firm conducted in the last quarter of 2024 found that controlling the rise in prices of goods and services remained Filipinos' top concern.

National security issues also resonated strongly with voters, as 83% expressed support for candidates who would defend Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, according to the SWS survey.

Filipino voters do not seem to be keen on backing candidates who support progressive legislation, based on SWS' findings. 

The legalization of civil unions for LGBTQ+ members (34% support) and abortion access for rape or incest victims (22% support) ranked lowest among the issues or advocacies that would influence voting decisions.

The study, conducted in partnership with Stratbase Group, surveyed 1,800 respondents nationwide. It has a margin of error of ±2%.

The midterm elections this year will be held on May 12, where over 18,000 national and local positions will be up for grabs. 

At the national level are 12 seats for senators, 63 seats for party-list representatives and 254 seats for congressional district representatives. 

