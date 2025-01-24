^

Japanese fugitive wanted for theft nabbed in Pampanga

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 24, 2025 | 8:00am
Immigration clearance lane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
PIA

MANILA, Philippines — Operatives of the Bureau of Immigration captured a Japanese fugitive at large for theft in Pampanga over the weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, January 23, the BI said that 28-year-old Japanese national Tsukita Yuhei was arrested on Monday in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

Yuhei was arrested pursuant to a mission order issued by the Bureau of Immigration at the request of the Japanese government.

He is wanted in Japan for theft, a violation of Article 235 of the Japanese Penal Code, according to the bureau. 

Japanese authorities said that Yuhei, along with an accomplice, impersonated law enforcement officers to deceive victims into surrendering their ATM cards. 

The suspects subsequently used these cards to withdraw approximately 724,000 yen (over $4,600 or P269,771.62). 

A warrant for Yuhei's arrest was issued by a Tokyo Summary Court on Oct. 27, 2022.

Records also showed that Yuhei overstayed in the Philippines, having arrived in the country on March 16, 2019 and remaining in the country since then.

Yuhei is currently detained at the bureau’s Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending his deportation to Japan.

