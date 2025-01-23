No blank spaces at any stage of 2025 budget, says bicam member

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that, based on her experience, she saw no blank spaces in the 2025 budget, contradicting former President Rodrigo Duterte’s claims that the signed budget may be illegitimate due to the absence of appropriated funds for several projects.

Duterte, alongside Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab alleged that the 2025 budget had several anomalies, insinuating that items were left blank so that they could be filled out later.

Hontiveros, despite voting no to the proposed General Appropriations Act, maintained that she did not see any part of the budget that was left blank. On top of being a member of the bicam committee, she is also the vice chair of the Committee on Finance.

The opposition senator did not sign the bicam report, citing several alarming provisions, including the removal of Philhealth’s subsidy.

Despite not signing the bicam report, Hontiveros maintained that nothing was left blank.

“Hanggang sa punto na bumabasa at nagdedepensa o kahit pala sa mga plenary interpellations, marami rin akong ininterpellate ng mga budget ng ibang mga department at ahensya, hindi lang 'yung mga inisponsor ko na mga budget, hanggang sa huling bicam meeting na dinalohan ko, wala akong nakita doon sa working drafts na tinatrabaho namin na blank line,” she said in a press briefing on Thursday, January 23.

(Until the end of the readings and defenses, or even in the plenary interpellations, I have interpellated the budgets of several departments and agencies, until the last bicam meeting that I went to, I did not see blank lines in any of the working drafts that we toiled on.)

When asked whether the allegations made by Duterte and Ungab were politically motivated, Hontiveros said she believed Ungab to be a serious lawmaker

“Please don't ask me if I find Duterte credible. Alam niyo na isang sagot diyan. Na ito ay isang pulitikal na isyu dahil papalapit na ang eleksyon. Of course, halos anything and everything sa pulitika at pag-gogobyerno ay pulitikal,” Hontiveros said.

(Please don't ask me if I find Duterte credible. You already know the answer to that. If this is a political issue because elections are near. Of course, almost anything and everything in politics and governance is political.)

The lawmaker reiterated that beyond politics, the issue at hand pertains to the money of tax-paying citizens. Whatever questions arise from the budget, the Senate must be ready to answer them.

“Kami sa Kongreso ang kailangan magpaliwanag at mag-account. Dahil batas namin ito eh. Taunang batas namin ito eh. Or kung pirmahan pa rin ni presidente, kung hindi pa nasagot 'yung mga tanong o hindi pa nalinaw ang mga issue, so magiging accountable din siya,” Hontiveros said.

(We in Congress need to explain and account. Because this is our law. This is a yearly law. If the president will still sign it, if questions remain unanswered or the issues are not clear, he is also accountable.)

Duterte and Ungab’s accusation has raised new concerns over a budget that has already faced much contention.

On top of the zero subsidy given to Philhealth, agencies such as the Department of Education and the Department of Social Welfare and Development saw budget cuts to their programs.

