^

Headlines

'He's lying': Marcos slams Duterte's claims of blank 2025 budget entries

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 12:38pm
'He's lying': Marcos slams Duterte's claims of blank 2025 budget entries
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and President Bongbong Marcos as seen in this composite image from the Presidential Communications Office.
PCO / Released, file

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday dismissed accusations by former President Rodrigo Duterte that portions of the national budget were left blank and intended to be filled in later.

Duterte, alongside Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao), claimed in an interview that there were discrepancies in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), alleging some items were left blank.

“He’s lying. He’s a president. He knows that you cannot pass a GAA with blanks. He’s lying. And he’s lying because he knows perfectly well that that doesn’t ever happen,” Marcos said during an interview in Taguig City.

Duterte claimed that if blanks were allowed in the budget and it became law, it would render the budget invalid. Marcos countered, stating there has never been a case where a president signed a budget with blank entries.

“In the entire history of the Philippines, the GAA is not allowed to have an item without specifying the project, its cost, and funding. So it's a lie,,” Marcos said, mostly in Filipino.

Alleged bicam report: A fact check

During the interview aired on SMNI—a network previously criticized for spreading misinformation—Ungab presented what he claimed was the bicameral conference committee (bicam) report.

However, comments online suggested some viewers mistakenly believed the document Ungab displayed was the actual budget signed into law.

The bicam report Ungab showed differed from the official budget on the DBM website, with items he claimed were blank actually having specific funding allocations in the GAA.

For instance, Ungab highlighted a section of the bicam report concerning the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Seed Buffer Stocking program.

The item, however, has a clear allocation in the actual 2025 GAA, which shows P994,535,000 for Seed Buffer Stocking.

A screengrab from the DZAR 1026 SMNI Radio
A screengrab from the DA's budget on the DBM's website

Budget department refutes claims

In response, the DBM issued a statement calling allegations of blank budget items “completely false and reckless.

The agency explained that the bicam report is not the document signed into law by the president. Rather, it is a reconciled version of the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) prepared by both houses of Congress. The GAB and bicam report are distinct documents.

This means that the bicam report that Ungab showed could not have been the version that Marcos would sign.

“It is important to note that, under the 1987 Constitution, it is the Bill— the GAB, and NOT the Bicam Report, that is officially submitted for the consideration, and approval or veto of the President,” the DBM said.

While Marcos did veto portions of the GAB before signing it into law, this action is different from leaving items blank.

Palace: Duterte's allegations are 'malicious'

Malacañang also addressed these claims earlier, calling them “malicious.”

“Some quarters, including a former president, have maliciously peddled fake news about President Marcos having signed the GAA of 2025 with certain parts of the enactment purposely left blank to enable the administration to simply fill in the amounts like in a blank check,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement on January 20.

"The peddling of such fake news is outrightly malicious and should be condemned as criminal. No page of the 2025 National Budget was left unturned before the president signed it into law,” Bersamin added.

Bersamin said it was impossible for anything to be left blank.

“Anyone who conducts the same rigorous examination of the 2025 National Budget — which the public can view on the DBM website — will come to the same conclusion: that there is no program, activity, or project at all with blank appropriations in that carefully vetted law. The former president and his cohorts should know better that the GAA could not contain blank items,” Bersamin said.

BONGBONG MARCOS

BUDGET

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

LUCAS BERSAMIN

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoy lawyer invited to Trump inaugural

Pinoy lawyer invited to Trump inaugural

By Ric Obedencio | 13 hours ago
Filipino lawyer Jordan Pizarras, legal counsel for American businessman Timothy Strong, will be among the few Filipinos attending...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, VP Sara&rsquo;s satisfaction, trust ratings drop &ndash; survey

President Marcos, VP Sara’s satisfaction, trust ratings drop – survey

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The satisfaction and trust ratings of both President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte dropped in January, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, United States hold joint maritime exercises

Philippines, United States hold joint maritime exercises

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States carried out joint maritime exercises for the fifth time in the South China Sea, Manila’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill vs child support violators gets panel approval

Bill vs child support violators gets panel approval

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
A proposed bill seeking to penalize parents or irresponsible fathers who refuse to support their children’s education,...
Headlines
fbtw
DA files raps over P20.8 million smuggled vegetables

DA files raps over P20.8 million smuggled vegetables

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), has filed a complaint against an importer...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Congress allots P3 billion more for Kalayaan infrastructure

Congress allots P3 billion more for Kalayaan infrastructure

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives have earmarked an additional P3 billion this year to bolster the infrastructure...
Headlines
fbtw
U.S. carrier strike group, Philippine Navy conclude joint exercise in West Philippine Sea

U.S. carrier strike group, Philippine Navy conclude joint exercise in West Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
The exercises conducted by the assets of the Philippine Navy and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) started...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to continue printing ballots on January 22

Comelec to continue printing ballots on January 22

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume printing ballots for the 2025 midterm elections on Wednesday, January ...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration arrests 32 illegal POGO workers

Immigration arrests 32 illegal POGO workers

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has arrested 32 foreign nationals working in illicit Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO)...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard issues new challenge to Chinese &lsquo;monster ship&rsquo; near Zambales waters

Coast Guard issues new challenge to Chinese ‘monster ship’ near Zambales waters

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
In a statement, the PCG, through the BRP Gabriela Silang, said it issued radio challenges on vessel 5901 on Saturday, when...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with