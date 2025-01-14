^

Headlines

Marcos wants ‘unhampered’ PhilHealth service despite zero budget

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 6:26pm
Marcos wants â€˜unhamperedâ€™ PhilHealth service despite zero budget
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and other officials in Malacañan Palace on January 14, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office / Release

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure the continued operation of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) services, even in the absence of government subsidies.

PhilHealth initially proposed P74.43 billion in its budget for the 2025 National Expenditure Program, but this amount was later reduced in the Congress-approved budget.

In a meeting with Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa at Malacañang, Marcos instructed him to ensure that PhilHealth services remain uninterrupted despite the budget cuts.

“Make sure that services of PhilHealth remain unhampered … it (zero budget) should not affect the delivery of healthcare services,” Marcos said in the meeting, as quoted by the Presidential Communications Office. 

Marcos also issued other orders to the DOH, telling Herbosa to shift the DOH’s focus from cure to prevention, saying that “an ounce of prevention is better than a pound in cure.”  

The DOH has also been ordered to digitize its systems to improve service delivery.

The meeting included key economic officials, such as Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

The 2025 General Appropriations Act, signed by President Marcos on Dec. 30, 2024, has sparked controversy due to several contentious provisions.

One of the most notable decisions was Congress’s choice to withhold a subsidy for PhilHealth in 2025, despite the agency having large standby funds totaling P500 billion. The budget also saw significant cuts to other agencies, including the Department of Transportation.

As a result of these reductions, the Executive Branch is now reassessing several planned projects and initiatives to accommodate the changes made by Congress in the final budget.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

TEODORO HERBOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara seriously considering 2028 run for presidency

Sara seriously considering 2028 run for presidency

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is “seriously considering” running for president in 2028, saying she could not take...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Zaldy Co out as appropriations panel chairman

Rep. Zaldy Co out as appropriations panel chairman

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
In a surprising move, the lawmaker-son of President Marcos yesterday moved to declare the position of chairman of the committee...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House leaders cool to VP impeachment&rsquo;

‘House leaders cool to VP impeachment’

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Several leaders of the House of Representatives are not inclined to tackle the impeachment complaints against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Iglesia ni Cristo’s “Rally for Peace,” organized to oppose impeachment efforts against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Mammoth INC rally calls for peace, unity

Mammoth INC rally calls for peace, unity

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
More than a million members of religious sect Iglesia ni Cristo gathered in a rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Singson withdraws from Senate race; name stays on ballot

Singson withdraws from Senate race; name stays on ballot

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Despite his withdrawal from the senatorial race in the May 12 midterm elections, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit”...
Headlines
fbtw
National maritime body protests illegal presence of China vessels

National maritime body protests illegal presence of China vessels

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The Philippines has protested the “illegal” presence and “escalatory” actions of a Chinese helicopter...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth retains premium rate amount for 2025

PhilHealth retains premium rate amount for 2025

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has kept premium rate contribution at five percent for this year or the same as last...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates down in January

Meralco rates down in January

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Power utility giant Manila Electric Co. is lowering its power rate by P0.2189 per kilowatt-hour this month, bringing the overall...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Election gun ban violations surge&rsquo;

‘Election gun ban violations surge’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Cases of election gun ban violations are surging, according to the Commission on Elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with